Sandra Bullock might be 57, but she looks as if she could have starred in her 2000 film Miss Congeniality just yesterday. Between her storied Hollywood career and raising two children, the iconic actress has a lot to juggle. But it's undeniable: Bullock, who has found fame from movies like Speed, Ocean's 8, and The Proposal, might as well be aging backward. So, what's the secret to her radiant glow? The current star of The Lost City has a few, but there is one surprising (and affordable!) product this Hollywood actress swears by. Read on to discover the secret behind her youthful skin.

The actress uses an unconventional drugstore product for her beauty routine.

While starring as Gracie Hart in Miss Congeniality, Bullock took away a beauty hack to maintain her ageless look—and it's a bit unexpected. According to the New York Post, during the London premiere of Miss Congeniality 2, she revealed her "favorite beauty-pageant secret." "I didn't realize that putting hemorrhoid ointment on your face is acceptable in the beauty business," she said. "But apparently butt cream does help lines around the eyes." The hemorrhoid cream Preparation H generally costs around $7 a tube⁠—a steal when you think of all the beauty products and treatments that are on the market.

Preparation H can potentially help reduce under-eye bags.

Preparation H can be dabbed under the eyes before applying concealer to help reduce the risk of wrinkles, according to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. "It tightens the skin," he told People. "That's a really old, old trick."

Board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, MD, told Byrdie that the steroid cream "can hypothetically be helpful for under-eye bags because it constricts blood vessels, which can reduce puffiness." However, because your under-eye skin is so delicate, there is a risk that it could damage the area. "Preparation H has a number of ingredients that can cause injury if you accidentally get some in your eye, including an increased risk of cataracts and glaucoma," King adds.

If you're concerned about your under-eyes, before grabbing Preparation H, make sure you're drinking plenty of water, limiting your salt intake, and are getting enough sleep. And if you're still noticing puffiness? Try using under-eye creams with "concentrated ingredients like Retinol, Vitamin C, and caffeine meant to help stimulate circulation around the eye."

For Bullock, maintaining a fitness routine is also key.

For Bullock, maintaining a regular workout routine is just as important as any product. Staying toned also helps her get that lasting glow. When asked about her fitness regimen, Bullock told InStyle, "I do Pilates, kickboxing, weight training. When I'm in Austin, I run or ride a bike. If I can work out every day, I will." Simone De La Rue, a celebrity trainer who Bullock has trained with for years told RadarOnline that Bullock works out six days a week for one hour a day. "She is extremely motivated and driven," she told the publication.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She eats a balanced diet, but doesn't deprive herself.

When it comes to great skin, what you put into your body is super important. For Bullock, that means meal planning ahead but allowing herself a splurge at least one day a week. "I start Friday night and I end Saturday night," she told InStyle. "But it is not so regimented. I'll make lists of what I want to eat this week or next week." But she understands the privilege she has as a celebrity in being able to make healthy choices. "I eat really well because I can afford to," she added. "Like last night I had brown rice and black beans and some steamed vegetables so today I'm going to have all kinds of good stuff!" She loves "raw cookie dough" or "a nice bowl of Lucky Charms with milk." For Bullock, it's all about balance.

