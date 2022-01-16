If You're Over 65, This Hairstyle Is Aging You, Experts Say

There's a lot to look forward to after turning 65. With fewer career commitments, you can focus more on the people and activities that matter most. As you do that, you may want to tweak your appearance to ensure you feel your best—and an easy way to do that is with a new hairstyle. The options for evolving your look are endless (and no, you don't need to go the old chop-and-perm route). However, there are a few mistakes you'll want to avoid. Read on to discover which hairstyle you should skip after 65, according to stylists.

After 65, avoid long, non-layered cuts.

Blunt, tumbling tresses may have been your signature look in decades past, but now, they could be weighing you down. "Long straight hair can sharpen the features rather than soften them," says Gina Rivera, a professional hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon. "A good guideline for mature beauties is to select a look that softens." Rivera notes that face-framing layers are great for this purpose. Other options include long, textured bangs or a layered bob or collarbone cut.

If you're unsure where to start, fear not—you'll likely want to work with an expert regardless. "Each person is an individual, as are their features," says Rivera. "That said, it's best to work with a salon professional who is trained to look at facial shapes and features and can assist with selecting the right style."

Be careful with color.

Color can be equally important as a cut. A fabulous dye job can transform your appearance. Unfortunately, so can a sub-par one. "Coloring your hair at home can make it look flat and without any luster," says Sanda Petrut, a hair stylist at Maxine Salon. Instead, you may want to splurge on salon services. That way, your colorist can ensure you walk away with shiny, dimensional color.

Deciding on the right hue is also important. Petrut notes that going too dark can have an aging effect. A cool-toned look can have a similar impact. "Ash highlights, especially with bleach [can age you]," says Andrea Claire, a licensed hairstylist and makeup artist. "You want to keep warmth in the hair which adds shine and a youthful vibrance." Your stylist will have ideas for choosing the best shade for you.

Skip the ponytail.

Ponytails are simple and convenient. However, they can also harm your hair. "The very tight ponytail can cause damage to the hair and make it look thin and brittle," says Laura Roncagli, a professional hairstylist and co-founder of MyBeautik.com. The style often leads to breakage, hair loss, and even a receding hairline.

Thankfully, you can still sport the style—you'll just want to reimagine it. In order to prevent damage, keep your ponytail loose, use fabric hair ties, and avoid tying your hair when it's wet. You'll also want to sleep with your hair down to give your strands a break.

Treat yourself to new products.

The best part about elevating your haircare routine is splurging on new products. Petrut notes that because mature strands tend to be drier and thinner, a quality hydrating shampoo, conditioner, and heat protectant is a must. Vitamins and specialized treatments can also strengthen the hair, she says.

Additionally, you'll want to invest in products that promote hair health. For example, a microfiber towel will prevent friction and frizz and a brush with flexible bristles will help you detangle without causing damage. Now that you've got your cut, color, and styling products in place, you'll be well on your way to gorgeous hair you can enjoy for decades to come.

