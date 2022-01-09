It's no secret: As you get older, your tastes change. And while entering a new chapter can come with its own set of challenges, switching up your style can give you some peace of mind. Though you might be starting a new season in life, it doesn't mean that you need to take the personality out of your wardrobe—you might just want to make some upgrades. Read on to find out what clothing experts recommend you ditch as you embrace middle age.

After 50, consider leaving jeans in the past.

While jeans and a T-shirt may have been the go-to, comfort-casual look in your thirties and forties, it might not be right for you in your fifties. A study from U.K.-based delivery service CollectPlus advised people 53 and older to toss out their denim, per Reader's Digest. Finding a pair that fits can be challenging since your body changes by that age.

Traci Jeske, an international personal stylist, says that ripped jeans in particular "just don't flatter your body shape" at that age. Sonya Barnes, an international image and style consultant, believes that rule generally applies to dated denim. "We've worn it before, and our bodies have changed regardless of our size," she says.

Get rid of what doesn't fit.

No matter how old you are, you're probably tempted to hold onto items that don't fit but might one day. Jeske advises women over 50 to dispose of "any piece of clothing that doesn't fit them or hasn't fit them for at least the past year, or year and a half."

"Women use things that don't fit them anymore, as a reward," says Jeske. "But if they don't fit into that, it's telling themselves that they're not worthy anymore, of looking good, of being beautiful, because they don't fit into a certain size anymore." Accepting that your body changes is important and will help you embrace the season you're in now.

"I call those the 'someday maybe' clothes," Jeske adds. "Let it go."

Items that you're emotionally attached to can be holding you back.

Sentimental clutter can take up a lot of figurative (and literal) space. Whether you're hesitant to get rid of the Chanel handbag you don't think you'll be able to afford again or are holding onto a dress you wore in your early twenties, those emotional attachments can block you from moving forward with your life. "You are not the same person you were in the '80s or '90s," says Jeske. "So you're not going to even want to wear that piece of clothing."

The professional stylist recommends creating a "memory box" where those pieces of clothing or gifts from loved ones in a box can live outside of your wardrobe. "It takes up space and energy," she said. "You don't need to have chaos and confusion in there."

Here's which items you should invest in.

You might be ditching at least (some) of your jeans, but there are a handful of items that should be closet staples if you're over 50. According to Barnes, everybody needs a blazer. "You can wear it with jeans, put it over a little black dress [and] dress it up or down," she says. "You can't go wrong."

Jeske believes that mature women should embrace long dresses. "I think a long dress can be just as sexy as a short miniskirt or a shorter dress," she notes. Her motto? "Less is more." While some women might hesitate to lean into the long dress, Jeske thinks "it's very elegant and classy." Even better? They're easy. And for Jeske, aging gracefully should be effortless.

