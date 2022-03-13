Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda is the true definition of aging gracefully. Whether the 84-year-old is embracing her silver streaks, rocking a bold red lip, or highlighting her cheekbones, the Hollywood icon makes it all look effortless. Fonda, who made a name for herself in classic films like 9 to 5, Barbarella, and Barefoot in the Park, has remained busy the past seven years as the co-lead of the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie alongside her longtime BFF Lily Tomlin. At the same time, Fonda, who has always been loud about social and political causes, has continued to center her life around activism, most recently advocating for climate change. And all along, her beauty routine has never been on the backburner. In fact, it's been paramount for her to strive for youthful, smooth skin. Of course, she has a few tricks up her sleeve. Read on to discover the one product Fonda swears by in her 80s—and it's affordable, too!

This drugstore serum is central to her routine.

If you've ever wondered how has Fonda managed to have such smooth, hydrated skin, the mystery is solved: It's her serum. Fonda, a L'Oreal ambassador, told Grazia the ($35) is a staple of her nighttime routine. "It has a lot of antioxidants and good things to hydrate the skin and comes in recyclable glass," she said. "They're trying to use less plastic, be more sustainable, and are recycling products, so I think that's a good thing." She admittedly has "a real connection with the skin part of beauty." Plus, it's incredibly affordable and can be found at your local drugstore; so her secret is now your secret.

A good night's rest is also key.

Yes, beauty sleep has real meaning for this Hollywood icon. Fonda revealed to SELF that she has to get, on average, nine hours of sleep a night. "My dad always told me as you get older, you don't need to sleep as much. I find it's not true for me," she told the publication. She's also an "early to bed" kind of person. By 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. she's usually already under the covers. But she doesn't actually go to sleep until 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. To help her fall asleep, she also relies on the help of a weighted blanket. "Somebody told me about these blankets. They give them to people who suffer from anxiety, which I don't. I just like the feeling of weight on me," she said.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Of course, it makes sense that Fonda prioritizes rest. Sleep is essential for your skin. According to the University of Michigan Health, studies showed that "not enough sleep can lead to increased signs of fatigue and aging." One, in particular, showed that people who didn't sleep well experienced "more fine lines, slackening of skin and reduced elasticity."

Exercise remains a huge priority for Fonda.

It's no surprise that Fonda loves to sweat it out; after all, the actress is known for her legendary aerobics videos. Now, her routine looks a little different; but she's every bit as dedicated as she was in the past. According to Daily Mail, the actress walks every day. She also incorporates yoga, resistance training, and cross-country skiing into her routine. No matter her age, Fonda will keep moving. "I'm never going to stop," Fonda said of working out. "The most important thing is to keep moving, to stay active. That's what I do and that's how to stay strong."

Exercise, of course, has incredible benefits for your skin. Board-certified dermatologist Edidiong Kaminska, MD, FAAD told the American Academy of Dermatology Association that exercise "provides oxygen and nutrients to the skin cells and clears impurities from the skin, creating a post-workout glow."

Staying busy keeps her young.

For Fonda, having a busy schedule keeps her energy and spirits high. "I support other people besides myself and I need to bring in money," she told Daily Mail. "Plus, it's fun." For the actress, staying young doesn't come from solely products; it's also a direct result of focusing on her passions, which include advocacy and acting. And despite being 84, she's not ready to call it quits just yet.

