Rita Moreno might be 90, but she still looks just as glamorous as she did when she played Anita in the 1961 version of West Side Story. With memorable roles in Singin' in the Rain, The King and I, and Oz, the Puerto-Rican-born actress, dancer, and singer has become a Hollywood legend. She is even one of the select few people with the coveted EGOT honor, having won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. Decades since her initial debut, the film icon still appears on red carpets regularly, always looking youthful and in envy-inducing gowns. Read on to discover which $14 drugstore product Moreno swears by for age-defying skin.

Moreno uses Cetaphil to cleanse her skin.

Moreno has what she calls a "bare minimum" regimen, which requires one inexpensive, easily accessible product found at drugstores and grocery stores: Cetaphil. "I don't do anything except keep my skin clean [with Cetaphil skin cleanser] and moisturized [with Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30] and they want to smack me. They say 'It's not fair!' I really sympathize with them, but I don't have any problems with my skin," she admits to People.

Cetaphil has been trusted by dermatologists for more than 70 years, according to the brand. It's particularly beneficial for people with sensitive skin because the mild formula won't cause irritation or breakouts. It uses hydrating ingredients usually found in high-end skincare products, including niacinamide, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid.

According to Healthline, niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that treats acne, fine lines and wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation, while ceramides—or fatty acids—help "restore moisture and minimize irritation" and may have anti-aging effects.

The addition of hyaluronic acid is especially important as your skin ages, as it adds volume and plumpness by providing hydration, according to Harvard Health Publishing. And the best part? Moreno's go-to skin cleanser is only $14!

She opts for affordable mascara, too.

Cetaphil isn't the only drugstore product the EGOT-winner swears by. She tells Woman's World that she's a big fan of Maybelline mascara and makes sure to get "the thickest possible one." She looks for mascaras "as thick as jam, black jam." Next time you're in the beauty aisle at the drugstore, simply find the goopiest mascara possible if you're hoping for Moreno-inspired eye makeup.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

But while she famously loves makeup, there were times she didn't wear any during the Netflix documentary about her life, Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It. She says that during filming, "there were times when I was caught without makeup, but I just thought, 'Don't go running to the makeup room, just be like you are'—and so I did." It looks like she's just as comfortable with or without her "black jam" mascara.

She has fun while working out.

Even at 90, the long-time dancer is extremely focused on fun physical fitness. According to Parade, she loves to exercise by pretending to conduct an imaginary orchestra while listening to music. "If you really go full tilt, waving your arms from the shoulders out—not just your wrists but your entire shoulders—you'll be out of breath," she tells the publication.

While she can no longer jump because her "knees are absolutely shot from all the years of dancing," she still walks and even uses a trampoline to work out. Her favorite song to listen to while exercising? "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars.

She makes sure to stay hydrated at all times.

After Moreno's trampoline workout, hydration is key. She even keeps glasses of water all over the house to stay on top of her H2O consumption. For an extra reminder, she writes herself silly messages under them like, "Hydrate, you old crone!"

In all seriousness, it makes sense that Moreno prioritizes drinking water that much. After all, sweating it out in a cardio workout can leave you with dry skin if you don't properly hydrate. Celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau tells Byrdie that after working out "dehydrated skin increases surface lines and causes skin cells to die prematurely, leading to premature aging and the potential for pores to clog." After working out, make sure to cleanse your face thoroughly, opt for a light moisturizer, and of course, stay hydrated by drinking water throughout the day.

With accessible drugstore beauty products, a fitness routine that sounds fun at any age, and an easy hack for hydration, Moreno looks better than ever.

