Looking at Jennifer Aniston today, you'd think it was 1994, and she was playing Rachel Green on Friends. In short, she's barely aged at all. Whether she's been starring on The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon or working on her haircare brand LolaVie, the beloved actor has managed to remain fresh-faced and effortlessly beautiful over the years. While her luscious locks first caught our eye, it's the way she's mastered the art of aging gracefully that keeps people talking. Read on to discover the drugstore product Aniston swears by for dewy skin at 53 years old.

This inexpensive drugstore product is how Aniston keeps her skin dewy.

Aniston tells Shape the one product she can't live without is moisturizer. The actor, who is an ambassador for Aveeno, makes sure to use the brand's $17 Overnight Hydrating Facial Moisturizer regularly and credits it for her glowing face. By letting it work its magic while she sleeps, Aniston says she wakes up with "dewy, glowing, twinkling skin."

There are other benefits to using this product, too. The ultra-hydrating moisturizer features hyaluronic acid, which helps skin retain moisture, says Harvard Health Publishing. A 2017 study in Clinical, Cosmetic, and Investigational Dermatology reveals that the ingredient also decreases the depth of wrinkles and increases skin elasticity.

Self-care is important to the superstar.

Aniston knows how important self-care is and has embraced it since the early days of her career. "I think you have to have a nice amount of 'me' time, whatever it is," she tells Shape. Back then, she would come home from work and sit and watch the sunsets. "They're so beautiful, and it would just be a nice little time to chill out," she explains.

To practice self-care now, she meditates before she starts her mornings—something that could also contribute to her glowing skin. "Because meditation lowers stress levels, it can prevent and manage the detrimental effects of stress on the skin," holistic health practitioner Shari Auth, DACM, LAC, LMT, tells New Beauty. "Meditation helps to relax muscular tension in the face, improving the muscles that can cause wrinkles."

Exercise is important for her, too. According to InStyle, her go-to fitness routine includes Pilates and what she calls "'15-15-15,' a 15-minute spin, elliptical, run" workout. She says she needs to exercise every day even if it's just 10 minutes on a trampoline.

Sunday spa days are a regular part of her week.

The actor tells Shape that Sunday is her "spa day," and that includes a mini facial with a scrub and a mask.

To get into full relaxation mode, Aniston also puts on Pandora's spa radio station and does her beauty routine before spending time with friends and family, according to SELF. At the end of the weekend, she treats herself and opts for "a night of pasta or something homemade, where family gets together and we cook."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She embraces easily accessible beauty products.

Aniston tells Refinery29 that Aveeno isn't the only drugstore beauty brand she's a fan of: She also loves L'Oréal's Lash Out Mascara and Neutrogena soap.

She grew up using these products and tells InStyle that she credits her love of accessible products to her mom. "My mom told me to start moisturizing when I turned 15," she says, adding that she's used Aveeno ever since.

The next time you're at the drugstore, pick up her favorite moisturizer, mascara, and soap to channel your favorite Friends star. After all, the ageless beauty definitely knows what she's talking about.

