For more than 30 years, Julia Roberts has been America's sweetheart. Whether she's sporting her natural dark blonde hue or her signature curly red locks, the 54-year-old actress has mastered the art of looking flawless as she ages. Roberts, who made a name for herself in classic films like Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, and My Best Friend's Wedding, has remained in the spotlight in recent years with projects like Ben Is Back and Homecoming. Along the way, she's stuck to a simple but effective skincare routine that has kept her looking fresh-faced. Read on to discover the one product Roberts swears by for radiant skin at 54.

Sunscreen is central to her skincare regimen.

Just because Roberts is a Hollywood icon doesn't mean she doesn't opt for accessible, affordable products. For the actress, sunscreen is the main ingredient in her skincare regimen. "As a responsible parent with three kids who love to be outdoors, I rely totally on a good sunblock," she told People. Her go-to? The "magical" Shade's SPF 30 because it works "no matter how sweaty or how much time we spend in the water."

Sunscreen should be an important part of anyone's routine. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, sunblock can "reduce your risk of getting a sunburn, skin cancer, and even age spots and wrinkles." This is a simple secret everyone can use.

Removing her makeup each night is a top priority.

What goes on your face is just as important as what comes off of it—at least that seems to be Roberts's mentality. Each night the actress makes it a priority to remove her makeup before she goes to sleep. In an interview with Viva, she revealed that her go-to product is Lancôme's Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover. "A lot of times you take off your eye makeup at night, and the next morning you wake up and look like you already put makeup on! But this formula gets rid of every stitch of makeup," she told the publication. It makes sense that Roberts includes this product in her routine, considering she was a longtime Lancôme ambassador.

She has a trick for her signature smile.

Throughout the Hollywood icon's career, there's one thing that has stood out: her smile. And it happens to be something that Roberts has prioritized caring for over the years. "I brush my teeth with baking soda," she told InStyle (via People). "My grandfather would put a big heaping mound of it on his toothbrush. He had only one cavity in his entire life." According to Cleveland Clinic, it can help remove those pesky stains from your teeth. Of course, adding in flossing and mouthwash can help enhance the look of your pearly whites, too.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Roberts nourishes her body from the inside out.

Eliminating sweets? That's not on Roberts's list. Instead, she believes in eating mindfully. In an interview with People, she detailed her diet, which consists heavily of protein and veggies. For breakfast, she enjoys sourdough toast, avocado, an egg over easy, blueberries, coffee, and coconut water. For lunch, she opts for grilled chicken and salad. Dinner consists of wild salmon, avocado, brown rice, and wine. The meal plan she's found is ideal for younger-looking skin. According to Cleveland Clinic, a balanced diet of "fruit, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fatty fish, and legumes" will limit inflammation, irritation, and breakouts. But since Roberts believes in moderation, she loves having "a good cookie" sometimes, too.

