There's no doubt about it: Suzanne Somers is aging gracefully. The 75-year-old actor is virtually the same blond bombshell that took on Hollywood more than 50 years ago. While Somers earned fame for her career-defining roles in TV shows like Three's Company and Step by Step, she has stepped back from the spotlight during the past few years (with the exception of a stint on Dancing with the Stars). But along the way, Somers has continued to find success as an author, singer, and infomercial queen. She's also never looked better while doing it. Read on to discover the sexy activity Somers swears by to stay youthful.

She has sex twice a day to stay young.

For Somers, staying and looking young doesn't come from a particular product: It comes from a "healthy sex life." In an interview with Prevention, she revealed that having sex with her husband twice a day helps her maintain her hormones, something she struggled with during her fifties."Not only was I in a bad mood all of the time, not sleeping well, and feeling constantly itchy, but I also had no libido," she recalls. "I couldn't feel [aroused]." But focusing on her health helped restore her "healthy libido."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

It seems we could all learn something from Somers. According to the Telegraph, a 2013 study conducted by David Weeks, MD, a British consultant clinical psychologist, revealed that having sex regularly can make you look up to seven years younger. He revealed that it prompts the release of endorphins, helps with sleep and reduces anxiety, increases circulation, and releases a human growth hormone that makes the skin look more elastic. For Somers, it's simple: "A healthy person is a sexual person."

Somers monitors her hormones regularly.

A hormone imbalance—when your body is producing too much or too little of a certain hormone—can lead to a variety of health issues including weight gain, fatigue, depression, infertility and constipation, reports Healthline. Somers is diligent about keeping them in check. She regularly gets them tested so that her mind and body are in sync. "Every year, I get lab testing done to show my hormone levels," she tells Prevention. "I take supplements and vitamins determined by my deficiencies, and aim to keep everything in perfect balance." That includes estrogen and fish oil, as well as vitamin B12, magnesium, and zinc. To help with digestion, she takes prebiotics and probiotics. According to Cindy M. Meston, PhD, a clinical psychologist, "sex promotes the release of hormones, including testosterone and estrogen, which can keep the body looking young and vital."

She does yoga regularly.

For the past 19 years, Somers has had the same exercise routine. She's done yoga every other day, she tells Prevention. The first 15 to 20 minutes of her routine involves careful stretching. Then, when she's warmed up, she eventually goes into deeper movements. The practice has helped her stay strong and prevent bone loss. "I will do yoga until the day I die," she says. "I'm around some of my friends who are my age or older, and they're out of gas. I have great energy at this age. It's great!" she says. "But it's never too late!"

The actor avoids processed foods.

After receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in 2001, Somers made some big lifestyle changes. "When I heard these three words: 'You have cancer,' I remember thinking, what have I done in my diet and lifestyle to play host to this terrible disease?" she recalls in Prevention. For her, that meant eliminating all processed foods from her diet. "I decided to eat like my life depended on it," she explains. In the decades since, she's only eaten foods that she can "pick, pluck, milk, or shoot"—and she grows her produce in her own garden.

