Aging well shouldn’t mean chasing an impossible ideal or fighting against the inevitable changes that come with time. Some of the most striking older people are the ones who embrace their unique attributes at each life stage. That said, you may also feel most confident if your outside appearance matches how you feel inside. In other words, if you’re feeling youthful, why not highlight the physical characteristics that let that side of you shine?

Vicky DeRosa, a health coach who offers wellness and beauty advice to women over 50, says there are three simple ways to "instantly" shave years off of your appearance—and you can try them all today to feel more comfortable in your skin. Even better, you won’t need to overhaul your diet or spend money on expensive procedures or skincare products.

"This is not something to put on your skin; this is not something to eat. These are instant things that can change the youthfulness of your appearance," DeRosa said in a July 14 TikTok post .

The health coach recommends finding a flattering haircut and hairstyle for your face shape. And while you may have been cautioned against bangs in the past, DeRosa says they're worth trying out.

"Bangs always, always make you look younger," she says, noting that straight hair and bangs are the recipe for an instantly youthful look.

Second, it’s time to take aim at your closet—although you shouldn’t need a whole new wardrobe to see results. DeRosa says that by determining which colors suit your skin best—in her case, orange, brown, and green—you can highlight your natural glow through your clothing choices.

In her video she notes that she purposely wore orange because it makes her skin "pop." Other colors don't have the same effect, she says.

"If I wear black or gray, it doesn’t. So, figure out what your colors are, [and] wear those colors that will make your skin pop,” the health coach advises.

DeRosa's third and final tip is one she considers "easy," and it involves your accessories.

"The third thing is kind of easy, and it’s obvious: Jewelry," she says. "Classic jewelry always makes people look older. Fun jewelry—funky—lots of bangles, big earrings. Things like that give you a more youthful appearance."

Though DeRosa acknowledges that these quick fixes won’t necessarily make you look "20 or 30 years younger," she says they'll give you that "youthful appearance" with little effort.

Experiment with your look, take some chances, and pay attention to what makes you feel good in your skin. After all, confidence is the best accessory at any age.