Stylists Say These 5 Colors Look Great on Everyone—No Matter Your Skin Tone

You're not going to open my closet and find a rainbow's worth of clothing. In addition to neutrals, I have only a few colors that I'll wear because they highlight my complexion and don't wash me out. I'm sure you're the same. But according to stylists, we may not have to be quite so selective in the hues we wear. In fact, they say there are many colors that look great on everyone, regardless of skin tone. Keep reading to find out what they are.

1. True Red iStock There's no denying that va-va-voom red is an intimidating color to wear. But stylists Elizabeth Kosich, founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling, and fashion expertLindsey Bernay, stylist and author of the book You Can't Leave the House Naked, both agree that true red is a color absolutely everyone can rock. "Neutral in temperature, it's an excellent power accent color for both warm and cool undertones alike," notes Kosich. If you're a bit nervous about giving red a go, the stylists suggest starting with a red lip, nails, shoes, or a purse. Kosich also points out that "the psychological benefits of wearing red are real." "Studies show that red not only boosts self-esteem, confidence, and attractiveness but is also scientifically proven to increase heart rates," she explains.



2. Coral Shutterstock "Coral is not only a cheerful hue, it's neutral in temperature which makes it flatter all complexions," says Kosich. And if you thought you could only wear this color during summer, you'd be very mistaken. "It pairs beautifully with warm neutrals like camel, cream and tobacco, as well as cool ones like charcoal, midnight blue and black," the stylist adds. "Thinking ahead to the holiday season, team coral with either gold or silver metallic for a festive look!"

3. Navy Blue Shutterstock It probably goes without saying that black is universally flattering, but there are many occasions when the color is too harsh. Enter navy blue. "Navy blue is a rich, flattering shade that is both fresh and sophisticated," says Bernay. "It's a great way to skip the all-black look but still get the depth you may be looking for in your outfit." She specifically recommends the hue for outerwear and notes that it pairs beautifully with almost every neutral. Carol Davidson, a stylist and self-image coach, previously told Best Life that navy is also "kinder to aging skin than black."

4. Violet iStock "Violet strikes a perfect balance between not too light (lavender) and not too dark (purple), making it complement any undertone," explains Kosich. "It's also neutral in temperature so supports bright, clear features while not overpowering muted ones." She adds that violet works in all seasons and pairs perfectly with neutrals like taupe, pewter, and stone.