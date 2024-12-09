New Research Finds Alarming Link Between Red Meat and Heart Disease

Protein is a crucial part of any diet, with an easy source coming from animal products like poultry and seafood. But while you may enjoy your morning eggs or a steak dinner, a new study suggests that you should cut back on the amount of meat you're eating and prioritize plant protein instead.

The research, published on Dec. 2 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, examined cardiovascular disease (CVD) outcomes in 70,918 women and 89,205 men in the Nurses' Health Study (NHS) I and II and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. The studies included data spanning over 30 years.

Investigators from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that people who ate a higher ratio of plant-based protein—like beans, whole grains, potatoes, and nuts—had a lower risk of CVD and coronary heart disease (CHD). The study is the first to look at how the ratio of plant protein and animal protein consumption affects heart health, specifically.

In a press release, researchers noted that the risk reduction is "likely driven by the replacement of red and processed meats with plant proteins."

"The average American eats a 1:3 plant to animal protein ratio. Our findings suggest a ratio of at least 1:2 is much more effective in preventing CVD. For CHD prevention, a ratio of 1:1.3 or higher should come from plants," Andrea Glenn, RD, PhD, lead study author and visiting scientist in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard Chan School and assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition and Food Studies at New York University (NYU) Steinhardt, said in the release.

To reach these conclusions, researchers looked at each participant's total protein intake and the amount from animal and plant protein sources.

They found that those who had the highest plant-to-animal protein ratio had a 19 percent lower risk of CVD and a 27 percent lower risk of CHD than those who had the lowest ratio of plant-to-animal protein. The higher the ratio, the lower the CHD risk. (Participants' CVD risk plateaued when they reached a 1:2 ratio of plant-to-animal protein.)

People who ate the most protein and had a higher plant-to-animal protein ratio had even lower risks. Compared with people who ate the least protein, these participants had a 28 percent lower chance of CVD and a 36 percent lower risk of CHD.

Researchers didn't identify a significant link between protein and stroke risk, but they did note that those who swapped red and processed meat for more plant sources had a lower risk of stroke.

"Most of us need to begin shifting our diets toward plant-based proteins," senior author Frank Hu, MD, MPH, PhD, Fredrick J. Stare Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology at Harvard Chan School, said in the release. "We can do so by cutting down on meat, especially red and processed meats, and eating more legumes and nuts. Such a dietary pattern is beneficial not just for human health but also the health of our planet."



