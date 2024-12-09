Eating This Sweet Treat Daily Can Lower Your Diabetes Risk by 27%, New Research Shows

Maintaining a healthy weight, a workout schedule, and a well-balanced diet (particularly one low in saturated fat and sugar) are a few simple yet impactful ways you can lower your diabetes risk. Another prevention tip? Eating more chocolate—but there’s a twist. According to a new study published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ), eating one serving of dark chocolate every day can significantly offset your chances of developing type 2 diabetes. However, researchers say this only applies to dark chocolate, not milk or white chocolate.

“Our findings suggest that not all chocolate is created equal,” lead author Binkai Liu, a doctoral student at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in a press release .

The research for this study was extensive, with researchers pulling over 30 years’ worth of data from the Nurses’ Health Studies I and II and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. A total of 192,000 participants were involved, all of whom tested negative for diabetes at the start.

For the study itself, participants maintained a food log, which included a section about chocolate consumption—specifically, the “subtype” (milk vs. dark) and amount (measured in ounces). Additionally, they tracked their body weight and diabetes status.

While chocolate morsels aren’t exactly raking in the same nutritional value as, say, a hearty salad, they are not not good for you. According to the study’s results, those who snacked on at least five ounces of any type of chocolate per week had a 10 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes when compared with individuals who “never or rarely” eat chocolate.

However, participants who reached for dark chocolate over milk chocolate had an even lower risk of type 2 diabetes risk.

Researchers found that dark chocolate eaters who consumed at least five servings per week had a 21 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. On top of that, they reported a supplementary 3 percent “reduction in risk” for each additional day. Meaning, a daily serving of dark chocolate per week can lower your diabetes risk by 27 percent.

Conversely, stocking your kitchen with milk chocolate can have negative health consequences. The study’s authors noted that participants who consumed milk chocolate regularly reported long-term weight gain, which is one of the contributing factors to type 2 diabetes.

All in all, nearly 5,000 milk and dark chocolate eaters were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes when the study ended.

“We were surprised by the clear split between dark and milk chocolate’s impact on diabetes risk and long-term weight management,” study author Qi Sun, MD, MMS, ScD a nutrition and epidemiology associate professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in the press release.

He continued, “Even though dark and milk chocolate have similar levels of calories and saturated fat, it appears that the rich polyphenols in dark chocolate might offset the effects of saturated fat and sugar on weight gain and diabetes. It’s an intriguing difference that’s worth exploring more.”

So, what makes dark chocolate so superior? As the Cleveland Clinic explains, dark chocolate is high in flavanols and low in sugar. Flavanols, specifically, can improve blood flow and lower your blood pressure. Plus, they’re loaded with antioxidants and the aforementioned polyphenols, which can also improve your mood.

Dark chocolate is also a good source of iron, magnesium, zinc, copper, and phosphorus—more so than milk chocolate. And you’ll find more fiber in dark chocolate than other standard sweets.

“In your body, these minerals are used to support factors such as immunity (zinc), can help keep your bones and teeth healthy (phosphorus), and contribute to better sleep quality (magnesium),” says Cleveland Clinic.

Now, this isn’t to say that dark chocolate is an acceptable replacement for fruits or veggies. But if you’re craving a little sweet treat, it’s certainly a healthier option.

“For anyone who loves chocolate, this is a reminder that making small choices, like choosing dark chocolate over milk chocolate, can make a positive difference to their health,” said Liu.