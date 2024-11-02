Nutritionists Reveal the No. 1 Snack for Stable Blood Sugar Levels

Keeping blood sugar steady is important not just for weight and fitness but overall health. “It’s important to maintain balanced blood sugar because doing so prevents long-term serious health problems, such as heart disease, kidney disease and vision loss,” therapeutic dietitian Lena Beal, MS, RDN, LD, tells Piedmont Health . “When you have high blood sugar levels for a long period, it damages your blood vessels, organs, tissues and nerves. When your blood vessels are damaged, blood doesn’t flow properly to the heart, brain and other organs in the body. This can lead to stroke, heart attack, blindness, nerve damage and amputations.” What we eat has a direct impact on blood sugar—both positive and negative. Here is the no. 1 snack for stable blood sugar levels, according to nutritionists.

The Humble Bean Shutterstock One of the best snacks for stable blood sugar is beans. “If there is one food I could encourage everyone to eat regularly it would be the humble bean,” she explains. “Beans are an interesting food because they are a combination of complex starches, protein and fiber,” Catherine Perez, RD, tells Parade . “It's perfect for helping to manage blood sugar levels, but also fantastic when it comes to reducing heart disease risk. Not to mention, lots of studies show incorporating more beans supports longevity.”

Beans and Type 2 Diabetes iStock Studies show beans are incredibly beneficial for people with diabetes. "A cup of beans or lentils each day, when combined with a low-glycemic diet, may help lower blood sugar levels and coronary artery disease risk in patients with type 2 diabetes. Legumes help dampen blood sugar responses and lower blood pressure," says Harvard Health .

Eating beans as part of a snack has health benefits that continue into the next day, experts say. "It has since been dubbed the 'second meal effect.' Eat lentils for dinner, and then for breakfast, even if forced to drink sugar water, we have better glycemic control," says Michael Greger MD, FACLM . "Beans moderate your blood sugar not just at the meal we eat them, but even hours later or the next day."

Good Carbs Shutterstock Simple carbohydrates tend to spike blood sugar, but beans, dried peas, and legumes don’t have the same effect. “These foods are plant-based protein superstars because they are packed with fiber, folate, potassium, iron, and zinc,” says the American Diabetes Association. “There are different kinds of beans like kidney, pinto, navy, or black beans, and legumes like chickpeas, split peas, and lentils that all offer a host of nutrient-packed benefits. These plant-based proteins do contain carbohydrates, but ½ cup also provides as much protein as an ounce of meat without the saturated fat.”