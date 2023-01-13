Entertainment

Stunning Moment Julia Roberts Learns She is Not a "Roberts" After DNA Reveals Family Scandal

“You’re Julia Mitchell.”

By Ferozan Mast
January 13, 2023
By Ferozan Mast
January 13, 2023

The name "Julia Roberts" is one of the most recognizable names in the world—but it might not even be accurate. The actress was stunned to discover her real name should actually be Mitchell, after DNA archives revealed family scandal amongst her ancestors. One of her family members had an affair with a married man—and that man is her real ancestor. "This was a very unexpected turn," she said. Keep reading to find her reaction, learn how her ancestry was discovered and if she plans to change her name.

1
Finding Her Roots

Ancestry/YouTube

Roberts, 55, took part in Finding Your Roots, a PBS series where people learn more about their ancestry with the help of scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. Gates shared a shocking discovery with Roberts—she wasn't, in fact, a Roberts at all, and it's down to something her great-great-grandmother Rhoda Suttle Roberts did.

2
Great Great Scandal

Julia Roberts at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival
Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock

It turns out Roberts' great great grandmother had an affair with a married man, who is Roberts' actual ancestor. "Digging into Georgia's County archives, we discovered that sometime in the 1850s, Rhoda married a man named Willis Roberts," Gates said. "Julia carries Willis' last name. But Willis passed away in 1864, over a decade before Rhoda gave birth to Julia's great grandfather, John, leading to an inescapable conclusion."

3
"So We're Mitchells?"

Ancestry/YouTube

Because Willis died a decade before Rhoda gave birth to Roberts' great grandfather, he was obviously not a Roberts. DNA testing revealed Roberts' real great-great-grandfather was Henry MacDonald Mitchell Jr., a married man with six children who lived four houses away from Rhoda Suttle. "So we're Mitchells?" the stunned actress asked. "You're Julia Mitchell," Gates responded.

4
Mind Blown

Ancestry/YouTube

Roberts was shocked at the discovery. "Truly my mind is blown. It is fascinating," she said. "And on the other hand there's you know part of me that you know that when I'm calmer, you know can still wrap my arms around the idea that my family is my family."

5
Name Change?

Julia Roberts at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016
Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com

There doesn't seem to be any plans for the actress to change her name following this startling discovery. Roberts made it clear she prefers the name she has now, even if it isn't strictly accurate. "I do prefer the name Roberts," she said. "This was a very unexpected turn."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Exterior view of a Walmart store.
    Exterior view of a Walmart store.
    Smarter Living

    7 Warnings From Ex-Walmart Employees

    The retailer takes surveillance to a new level.

  • Scene in forest from Dog Gone.
    Scene in forest from Dog Gone.
    Entertainment

    New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

    Who's up for a night in?

  • Couple Survives Two Days Adrift on Paddleboard In Shark-Infested Waters
    Couple Survives Two Days Adrift on Paddleboard In Shark-Infested Waters
    Extra

    Couple Survives Two Days Adrift on Paddleboard In Shark-Infested Waters

    "No-one even knew they were gone or missing."

  • two women getting to know each other while drinking coffee
    two women getting to know each other while drinking coffee
    Relationships

    200+ Get to Know You Questions

    Taking an interest in someone is always worth it.

  • Sad girl looking outdoors.
    Sad girl looking outdoors.
    Relationships

    The Saddest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

    Bring on the waterworks.

  • Stunning Moment Julia Roberts Learns She is Not a "Roberts" After DNA Reveals Family Scandal
    Stunning Moment Julia Roberts Learns She is Not a "Roberts" After DNA Reveals Family Scandal
    Entertainment

    Stunning Moment Julia Roberts Learns She is Not a "Roberts" After DNA Reveals Family Scandal

    "You're Julia Mitchell."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group