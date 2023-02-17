The Most Devious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Some folks always have a trick up their sleeves and will do whatever it takes to get ahead. Picture the villain in any cartoon cackling evilly and rubbing their palms together as they plot the beginnings of some sneaky plan. These type of people are more prone to being dishonest and don't care if they step on anyone's toes to get what they desire. If you think these traits are developed over time, you might be right, but astrology could also have something to do with it. Keep reading to find out the most devious zodiac signs from slightly sly to maximally malicious.

6 Sagittarius

With adventure always on the brain and new connections being made everywhere they go, Sagittarius can be a difficult sign to pin down. They don't look before they leap and they act on impulse without considering the consequences, which can be a red flag for some people.

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology explains that their spontaneous nature gives them a devious demeanor. "They're masterful disruptors, sometimes to the point of being unethical, even if it isn't intentional," he says.

These fire signs will sneak up on you when you least expect them, that's for sure.

5 Capricorn

Capricorns can come off as cold and a bit heartless to those who don't know them. These earth signs are constantly on the grind and will do anything in their power to achieve their goals—so beware.

As the workaholics of the zodiac, Emily Newman, an astrologist at Best of Psychic Reader, advises that you should be on high alert if you get in the way of their success. They'll give you a warning at first, but if you cross them twice, they'll definitely be plotting your downfall.

Capricorn knows when they're being devious, and as long as it helps them in the long run, they're fine with using any and all evil tactics.

4 Leo

Whereas Capricorns can be plotting if someone messes with their work life, Leos get downright devious if someone tries to steal their spotlight. Not being the star of the show isn't really an option for this attention-seeking sign.

With the Sun as their ruler, their constant need to be the best can absolutely distinguish other people's flames. "If anyone gets in their way, they become the biggest plotter who can confront and remove a person from the stage if need be," Newman says.

3 Libra

Libras are charming and charismatic most of the time, so it can be hard to believe that they have a devious side. But their natural appeal and magnetic personalities are exactly what allows them to manipulate any situation to work in their favor.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

This air sign is convincing and can put on a facade quite easily. "If Libra is devious, they're doing it consciously, because they know they possess the power of influence and persuasion," Marquardt says.

When a Libra is acting devious, you often won't even know what hit you.

2 Aries

Aries is headstrong and fierce and they have no problem pushing people aside if they get in their way. Ruled by Mars, these people always want to get ahead and have a passionate and determined nature that ultimately propels them onward and upward.

Newman says that it doesn't matter if someone is more capable than this fire sign, Aries will always find a way to be the best. It's not uncommon for Aries to exhibit malicious behaviors to get what they want—and they're perfectly fine with it.

1 Scorpio

Scorpios can read people better than any other sign, which is just one of the many things that make them the zodiac's most devious sign. Their observant nature allows them to figure out what someone's triggers are and push those buttons in the slyest of ways.

They're also sneaky and keep to themselves, which is why you might not even realize that they're plotting against you. "They have an obsessive personality, so once they get fixated on something they'll stop at nothing to get what they want," Marquardt says.

These earth signs are hard to trust and don't trust easily either. They're full of secrets and unless you're in their inner circle, they won't be opening up anytime soon.