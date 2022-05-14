The Most Awkward Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

We all have that friend who can float through a party, balance their champagne and passed appetizer like a retired ballerina, and find something in common with every guest in attendance. And, of course, we all know people who are the opposite. They're always pushing the pull door, standing in the back of big groups, and tripping on both their words and their shoelaces. In other words, they're awkward. If you fall into that camp, fear not. It might not be you, per se—it could have something to do with astrology. Read on to discover the six most awkward zodiac signs, from slightly cringeworthy to permanently perplexing.

6 Aries

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac—and tends to carry a "me first" attitude in daily life, too. However, that impulsive spirit can occasionally lead to awkward situations. "They are eager to jump into new projects and often act before making a plan," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. Sometimes, that can make them appear unprepared, which can lead to an awkward silence or two, she says. Additionally, Kovach notes Aries is notoriously clumsy and accident-prone. "They do everything from walking to driving faster than the average person because they're always in a hurry to be the first and best at everything," she says. "Their intense nature can also make it difficult for them to blend in; they stand out in a crowd and not always for the right reasons."

5 Sagittarius

You know that friend who blurts out whatever they're thinking, no matter the company? They might be a Sagittarius. "Saggies often do not operate with a filter and they can say things that create awkward moments that are overly truth-filled but perhaps inappropriate or harsh," says Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology.

They also "may begin philosophizing or making moral arguments in the middle of a party or celebration," adds Kovach. Fortunately, this sign is also extraordinarily funny and extroverted—and so people tend to be drawn to them regardless.

4 Cancer

Represented by the crab, this water sign would much prefer to curl up in its shell than hit the town or converse with a large group of people. "The crab in its shell is happy and comfortable," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "Take that crab out of the shell, however, and they will be awkward in the extreme." Whether they're around strangers, are in a new job, or are at a new school, this sign may be "silent and discombobulated," says Honigman. Because they don't want to do or say the wrong thing, they'll choose to do and say as little as possible until they get their bearings. That can seem awkward at best and slightly rude at worst.

3 Virgo

Industrious, practical, and hard-working, Virgo can sometimes be viewed as an outsider. "At work, Virgo is the colleague who avoids talking around the water cooler in order to get extra projects completed," says Kovach. "They are efficient and productive but can seem awkward because they will focus on tedious tasks rather than social interactions." Once you get to know them—and their studious ways—you'll find they're a caring friend and a fabulous conversationalist who will take the time to analyze any topic you bring to the table.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Pisces

This dreamy, empathetic, and intense sign may be the one you call when you need a shoulder to cry on, but should likely be skipped if you need a plus one for an important business dinner or networking event. "Pisces can seem so influenced by emotion and instinct that they may miss what is right in front of them," says Kovach. "They can also be so empathetic that they don't know how to manage the overwhelming feelings they perceive." That can cause them to either overshare or shut down completely—two reactions that can read as awkward in social situations.

1 Aquarius

Aquarius is the most intellectual, innovative, and forward-thinking zodiac sign, and because of that, they can sometimes be misunderstood. "Aquarius marches to the beat of their own drummer," says author and astrologer Lisa Barretta. "They are the nonconformist of the zodiac and can appear awkward when they are around more conservative types of people."

The sign also tends to have a low thrum of anxiety that others pick up on. "They often appear restless and edgy," says Kovach. To some, they even appear erratic and moody—although Kovach assures us that's not actually the case. Instead, "they are susceptible to epiphanies and insights that may seem to make them react instinctively and go to extremes." So, if you notice your Aquarius friend has tuned out of the conversation—which could make them appear awkward—it might just be that they're having an aha moment and need to follow it through.

