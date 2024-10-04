If You're Over 50, Here’s Why You Should Rethink Your Morning Routine

How you start your morning can set the tone for the rest of the day—both in terms of mental and physical health. For those over 50, a good, healthy routine is particularly important. “Age 50 is the beginning of a life transition for many people,” Deborah Gordish, MD , says via The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “For some, it’s when our little kids are no longer little. For others, it could be financial pressure or other adult worries. For women, it’s definitely a time when our bodies change. For instance, 51 is the average age of menopause, a natural biological process marked by the end of menstrual cycles. For men, shedding weight becomes ever more difficult when they hit 50.” Here’s how to rethink your morning routine for optimum health and wellness after 50.

Morning, Sunshine! Shutterstock Morning sunshine is good for your mental and physical state and an ideal way to start your day. “Outdoor daylight and/or sunlight are clearly beneficial to the health of the circadian timing system because of the intensity and spectral composition of the light falling on the eyes,” says Martin Moore-Ede MD, PhD, via Psychology Today . “This helps to prevent circadian disruption and thus reduce the risk of multiple diseases, increasing lifespan. So simply going outside each day, without needing to sunbathe or expose large areas of skin, should be part of everyone’s daily routine. As an added plus, if you do it in the morning, before the midday sun, you get the strongest circadian boost and also minimize the risk of skin cancer.”

Take a Walk iStock Simply taking a walk may add years to your life—and it doesn’t have to be 10,000 steps, experts say. “It’s always better to get moving at all, and even if it’s only 2,500 steps at first, that’s definitely better than none at all,” Christiane Mensching, a specialist in general medicine, geriatrics, preventive medicine, and health promotion in Berlin, tells Vogue . “I would recommend incorporating walking naturally into everyday life if possible… Metabolic diseases such as high blood pressure, arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) or diabetes can be improved by movement, or, in the best case, can help us not develop those issues in the first place.”

Eat a Healthy Breakfast iStock “Breakfast is important for several reasons,” registered dietitian Charlotte Furman tells UW Medical Center . “Eating a meal in the morning provides the necessary fuel for your body and brain. It can also help regulate hunger, reducing the urge to snack throughout the day. For children, eating breakfast has been positively associated with academic performance, as well as a decreased risk of obesity.”

Work Out First Thing Shutterstock Working out in the morning is one of the best ways to start the day. “Morning workouts help reduce the possibility for obstacles to present themselves,” Jasmin Theard, ACSM HFS, tells Piedmont Health . “There is also less opportunity to make excuses.”When you get up and exercise, you establish a healthier mindset, which makes you more mindful of what you eat during the day.” RELATED: 8 Easy Morning Habits That Reduce Fat

Drink Some Coffee iStock There are few things nicer than a cup of coffee in the morning—and it’s good for your health.Research shows four cups of black coffee a day could help reduce body fat . “Our study results and evidence from previous studies suggest that regular coffee intake may aid in weight loss and in achieving better overall health if it is incorporated into a healthful diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, fish and whole grains,” says Derrick Alperet , a research fellow in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “But less of sugar and artificially sweetened beverages and processed and red meat.” Coffee is also linked to heart health .

Meditate In the Morning Shutterstock Morning meditation can have benefits throughout the day, experts say. “These benefits don't end when your meditation session ends,” says the Mayo Clinic . “Meditation can help take you more calmly through your day. And meditation may help you manage symptoms of some medical conditions.”