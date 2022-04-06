For Martha Stewart, age seems to really be just a number. The TV personality, media mogul, and businesswoman has always managed to look radiant in projects like The Martha Stewart Show, Martha Bakes, and Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, where she and rapper Snoop Dogg cook for their celebrity friends. When she's not showcasing her kitchen skills or lifestyle tips on air, she's keeping busy with her adorable Persian cats and sharing her beauty secrets on Instagram. (And is looking stunning while doing it.) Read on to discover which drugstore product Stewart swears by for glowing skin at 80 years old.

Martha Stewart gets her glowing skin from baby oil.

Martha Stewart's skin always manages to have a perfect glow, and her secret is a little unconventional. In a YouTube interview with friend and makeup artist Gucci Westman, she gave a surprising response when detailing how she gets it—and it has to do with the kind of cleanser she uses for her face. "You'll think I'm so stupid but, if I have a lot of makeup on like from a TV show or something, I use baby oil. Whatever kind comes in the little jar," Stewart said. You'll never find the multi-hyphenate going to bed with her makeup on.

According to ABC News, she always uses Johnson's Baby Oil and a warm washcloth to clean her face. "At night, I wash my face really well, because I have to have my makeup done a lot. I like oil because it keeps my skin very moist, and it works for me. I don't get clogged pores," she said.

When it comes to Stewart's go-to cleanser, Healthline says, "There's a limited amount of scientific research about how baby oil affects the skin, and barely any research about how it affects the face." However, a 1993 study published in the journal Acta Dermato-Venereologica revealed that when compared with glycerin, ethanol, and water, which are commonly found in cleansing products, "baby oil appeared to have the biggest moisturizing effect of all the ingredients when applied to the skin." That's why your skin can appear plumper and more hydrated.

Daily face masks are essential.

In the same conversation with Westman, Stewart also explained that face masks are an essential part of starting her day. "I wake up really early because I have two dogs that have to go outside so I put a mask on. I use any kind of mask I have lying around … collagen, CBD," she said. Usually, she wakes up at 5 a.m. and ends up leaving her mask on for an hour.

Her routine definitely has its benefits. According to Penn Medicine, face masks help ingredients penetrate more thoroughly into your skin in a short amount of time: "The mask traps the moisture or ingredient in the skin and creates a film that helps to either hydrate, moisturize, dry, or exfoliate the skin."

Stewart wears only light makeup.

Stewart's stunning skin also stands out because of her makeup routine, which is relatively simple. "I can go out with just a tinted primer and look fine for like half a day. A little Bobbi Brown bronzer, and I need eyeliner, either a powder or Estée Lauder or L'Oréal liquid eyeliner," she told Allure. Stewart also likes to use foundation, "but it has to be a cream." For her, powder is a definite "no," because she finds it "very aging."

She believes in hydrating her skin from the inside out.

For Stewart, healthy skin isn't just about what goes on her face—it's about what she puts in her body. Her go-to? According to her website, it's a six-ounce glass of "hydrating green juice," which includes organic ingredients from her farm like spinach, cucumber, parsley, ginger, chervil, and orange peel. She tends to mix up the produce depending on the season, often springing for some papaya or pear, too.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to a 2017 study in the International Journal of Molecular Science, green juice can be extremely powerful for your skin and body, because it decreases inflammation, provides antioxidants, and boosts your nutrient intake.

Stewart also likes to drink lemon water steadily throughout her day. This is beneficial, according to the Cleveland Clinic, because lemon water helps with digestion, provides you with antioxidants, gives you a boost of potassium and vitamin C, and keeps you hydrated.

