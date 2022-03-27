So many things need to be organized before you fly. You have to pack your suitcase, download your tickets, and establish your method of transportation to the airport. It's no wonder the morning before a big trip is often chaotic, stressful, and anxiety-inducing. Despite this never-ending, pre-flight to-do list, it's also important to nourish your body with food and beverages that will keep it healthy as you hit the skies and arrive at your destination. And as it turns out, some options are better than others. Read on to discover what you should never drink before your flight, according to beauty experts. Your post-flight self—and radiant, glowing skin—will thank you for it.

Avoid coffee before your flight.

Travel days often include early mornings and long wait times at the gate. However, don't let that tempt you to hop in line for a cup of java (or two or three). According to beauty experts, coffee is one of the worst drinks to indulge in before you fly, especially when it comes to your skin.

"Caffeine suppresses the body's antidiuretic hormones leading to a loss in skin water content," says Gabrielle Richens, certified skin therapist and founder of The Rich Skin Club. "Combine this with the low humidity and dry cabin air on planes—not to mention the recycled air—and your skin can become extremely dehydrated if you drink too many cups of coffee in flight."

Unfortunately, dehydrated skin can cause itchiness, dullness, and under-eye circles, and increase the appearance of fine lines and surface wrinkles, according to Healthline. It's an uncomfortable experience in general, but especially before a trip.

Drinking coffee can also cause an acne flare-up.

If there's one thing you don't want to deal with on vacation, it's acne. Unfortunately, downing too much coffee before your flight can cause a breakout, especially if you add dairy products to the mix. This happens due to a shift in hormones. "Caffeine can raise stress hormone levels, which can lead to a breakout," says Kathryn McDavid, licensed cosmetologist, registered esthetician, and CEO of beauty trends site Editor's Pick. A 2014 review of research published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology notes that several studies have found an association between dairy—which is found in most coffee creamers—and acne.

Implement a travel day skincare routine.

If you can't go without your morning cup of Joe, there are ways to counteract the effects it may have on your body. First, hydrate from the inside out. "Before you board, make sure you get a large bottle of super hydration like high mineral spring water or coconut water," says McDavid. She notes you should consume eight ounces of water for every hour spent in the air.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

You'll also want to bring along the proper products to treat your skin at 30,000 feet. "If you are flying long haul, travel with a mini skincare kit that includes a hydrating facial mist," says Richens. "Spray your face at regular intervals to prevent your skin from drying out." McDavid recommends applying moisturizers every three hours, too.

Try to get some shut-eye.

Another reason you may want to avoid coffee before your flight is that it prevents you from falling asleep—something that can be truly restorative for your skin. "The greatest thing you can do is miss the movie marathon and attempt to sleep instead," says McDavid. "Your skin's moisture levels are depleted when you don't get enough sleep."

She recommends bringing a sleep mask and travel pillow to ensure you can get some shut-eye. That way, you can rest assured you'll wake up with hydrated, glowing skin that looks and feels incredible.

