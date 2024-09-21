Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Weight Loss
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Fitness Trainer Shares 5 Things You Can Do Now to Lose 20 Pounds

These tips can help kick-start your weight-loss journey.

A close up of feet standing on a scale
iStock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverSep 21, 2024
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

Weight-loss progress can be stalled for a number of reasons, including lifestyle factors (poor diet, lack of sleep, and inconsistent exercise), medication side effects, changes in mental health (acute stress), and even your environment. However, there are minor adjustments you can make to help get back on track. In a viral TikTok clip, fitness coach Eric Roberts (@ericrobertsfitness) revealed five things you can start doing right now to lose 20 pounds. So grab a pen and paper, and read about his tips below.

RELATED: Woman Lost Over 100 Pounds With These 5 High-Protein Snacks From Costco.

1 | Start going for long walks outside.

woman on a walkzoff / Shutterstock

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, walking is hands-down the best exercise for fat loss,” Roberts told his followers. “Not only does it increase your metabolism, but it means you’re outside, which means you aren’t inside eating food.”

According to Mayo Clinic, 30 minutes of brisk walking could help you burn about 150 calories per day from exercise. It goes without saying that the quicker and further you walk (AKA, the distance and speed), the more calories you’ll burn. Just make sure to include a rest day in your workout regimen!

2 | Eat a high-protein snack between lunch and dinner.

A woman eats cottage cheese, one of the best snacks for weight loss, from a bowl in a sunlit kitchen with white walls.Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

To combat late-night cravings, Roberts recommends eating a high-protein snack in the afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m.

“A lot of people struggle with [food] cravings at night. But if you put in this high-protein snack, you will not be as hungry at night and you’ll stick to your diet better,” he explained.

Dietitian-approved high-protein snacks include plain, nonfat Greek yogurt with fresh fruit, hard-boiled eggs on avocado toast, cottage cheese, roasted chickpeas, and pistachios mixed with dried fruit, as reported by Forbes.

3 | Stick to zero-calorie drinks.

Person holding glass of soda and give it a thumbs downShutterstock

Unless it’s a protein drink, Roberts suggests eliminating drinks with calories from your diet. This would include sodas, bottled juices and iced teas, sports drinks, energy drinks, and all forms of coffee—unless you drink coffee black. And, don’t forget beer and cocktails, too.

RELATED: Akkermansia Is Being Called a Game-Changer for Weight Loss.

4 | Consume one serving of fruit and vegetables per day.

couple chopping vegetables kitchenShutterstock

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), adults should consume four to five servings of both fruits and vegetables per day. However, Roberts instructed his followers to aim for at least one daily serving of each.

At a glance, five servings of fruits and vegetables may sound like a lot, but you’d be surprised to learn how attainable this is. For instance, eating an apple counts as one serving of fruit, as does a banana, four large strawberries, and half of a medium-sized avocado. Meanwhile, one serving of vegetables can look like half of a large bell pepper, five to eight broccoli florets, or one cup of raw leafy greens.

5 | Don’t go too low in your calorie intake.

Food Labeled with Calories {Health Mistakes}Shutterstock

Calorie counting can be a slippery slope. Many people choose to use a calorie counting app to help track their weight-loss progress, but Roberts warned that a calorie-deficient diet can also cause more harm than good.

“Don’t go too low in your calorie intake,” he stressed. “You’re going to slow down your metabolism and you’ll be starving.”

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

Peach & Lily products on a drugstore shelf
What's In Store

5 Drugstore Skincare Products With High-End Ingredients

jug of lactaid milk
Recent Recall

Lactaid Milk Sold in 27 States Is Being Recalled

white hand full of talcum powder
Tainted Talc

Baby Powder Recalled Over Possible Asbestos Contamination

female medical researcher analyzing data on her computer
Strong Waves

New Research Says COVID Waves Come Every 6 Months

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.