This New Probiotic Is Being Called a Game-Changer for Weight Loss

Within the depths of your digestive tract is an entire ecosystem—the gut microbiome—that’s made up of bacteria and other microorganisms. Increasingly, research is revealing how these microscopic organisms can affect your broader health. In addition to links to digestion, mental wellness, and autoimmune disease, among other things, your gut health can also impact your ability to maintain a healthy weight. Since eating a wide range of plant-based foods and taking certain probiotics can impact gut health, both have a positive effect on the scale. Akkermansia muciniphila, often simply called Akkermansia or A. muciniphila, is one such probiotic that’s recently made headlines for its weight loss potential, eliciting comparisons to medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Several studies, including a 2023 study published in the journal Life, have suggested that Akkermansia could be a “promising therapeutic probiotic” that could help reduce one’s risk of obesity.

“Akkermansia muciniphila is highly present in the intestinal microbiota of healthy individuals,” the study states. “Its levels correlate with body weight, and its supplementation may induce preventive and therapeutic effects against metabolic dysfunctions.”

Raj Dasgupta, MD, an ABIM Quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine, and a Medical Reviewer for the National Council on Aging (NCOA), agrees that there’s cause for optimism when it comes to the probiotic’s potential.

"Akkermansia muciniphila is a probiotic that could help with weight loss by strengthening the gut lining, reducing inflammation, and boosting the production of beneficial substances like butyrate, which can help control appetite and improve blood sugar levels,” Dasgupta tells Best Life. “This could help regulate appetite and improve glucose metabolism, potentially helping with weight management,” he explains.

Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, a Fitness and Nutrition Advisor for Fortune Recommends Health , adds that Akkermansia may additionally lower your risk of getting certain chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease due to its positive effects on the gut barrier.

However, both experts agree that since most of the research available to date has been performed on animals, not human subjects, there’s not enough solid evidence to definitively claim that Akkermansia helps with weight loss or can confer these other health benefits. It should not be used to replace any medications or treatments that your doctor has prescribed for weight management or chronic illness.

“We need more human trials to know for sure if it works and is safe,” Dasgupta says.

Mohr adds that broadly speaking, it's important to proceed with caution when introducing any probiotic. “Microbiome alterations can have unexpected effects, especially for those with specific health issues or on certain medications,” he warns.

The dietitian suggests speaking with your doctor to weigh the risks and benefits before trying Akkermansia. He notes that more traditional means of managing your weight—such as following a healthy diet and exercise plan—will still be an important part of your weight loss plan, even if you do opt to add probiotics.