Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Weight Loss
Expert-Based

This content includes information from experts in their field and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of editors strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions as it pertains to all aspects of your daily life. We constantly strive to provide you with the best information possible.

This New Probiotic Is Being Called a Game-Changer for Weight Loss

Doctors discuss Akkermansia's potential to move that number on the scale.

glass jar with white supplement pills
Shutterstock
Lauren Gray
By Lauren GrayAug 30, 2024
Lauren Gray
Freelance Writer
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering health, wellness, beauty, and affiliate commerce. Her writing has been published by Best Life, Popular Mechanics, Yahoo! News, MSN, Eat This! Not That, Self Magazine, and more. She has also served as a member of the ‘Brain Trust’ for the brand consultancy firm Shareability, working to generate organic brand content that optimizes consumer engagement. Prior to becoming a full-time writer, Lauren lived in India for three years, serving as the head of the writing center at Woodstock School. As a young adult breast cancer survivor who now centers physical and mental health in her own life, Lauren is personally passionate about exploring new topics in health, wellness, and longevity, and sharing these with her readers. With the help of top-of-their-field experts, Lauren is committed to delivering rigorously vetted service journalism content that translates into actionable advice IRL.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Within the depths of your digestive tract is an entire ecosystem—the gut microbiome—that’s made up of bacteria and other microorganisms. Increasingly, research is revealing how these microscopic organisms can affect your broader health. In addition to links to digestion, mental wellness, and autoimmune disease, among other things, your gut health can also impact your ability to maintain a healthy weight. Since eating a wide range of plant-based foods and taking certain probiotics can impact gut health, both have a positive effect on the scale. Akkermansia muciniphila, often simply called Akkermansia or A. muciniphila, is one such probiotic that’s recently made headlines for its weight loss potential, eliciting comparisons to medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

RELATED: This Fiber Supplement Is Being Touted as the New Ozempic—Does It Really Work?

Several studies, including a 2023 study published in the journal Life, have suggested that Akkermansia could be a “promising therapeutic probiotic” that could help reduce one’s risk of obesity.

Akkermansia muciniphila is highly present in the intestinal microbiota of healthy individuals,” the study states. “Its levels correlate with body weight, and its supplementation may induce preventive and therapeutic effects against metabolic dysfunctions.”

Raj Dasgupta, MD, an ABIM Quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine, and a Medical Reviewer for the National Council on Aging (NCOA), agrees that there’s cause for optimism when it comes to the probiotic’s potential.

"Akkermansia muciniphila is a probiotic that could help with weight loss by strengthening the gut lining, reducing inflammation, and boosting the production of beneficial substances like butyrate, which can help control appetite and improve blood sugar levels,” Dasgupta tells Best Life. “This could help regulate appetite and improve glucose metabolism, potentially helping with weight management,” he explains.

Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, a Fitness and Nutrition Advisor for Fortune Recommends Health, adds that Akkermansia may additionally lower your risk of getting certain chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease due to its positive effects on the gut barrier.

RELATED: 9 Reasons You Should Avoid Ozempic If You’re Over 65, Doctors Say.

However, both experts agree that since most of the research available to date has been performed on animals, not human subjects, there’s not enough solid evidence to definitively claim that Akkermansia helps with weight loss or can confer these other health benefits. It should not be used to replace any medications or treatments that your doctor has prescribed for weight management or chronic illness.

“We need more human trials to know for sure if it works and is safe,” Dasgupta says.

Mohr adds that broadly speaking, it's important to proceed with caution when introducing any probiotic. “Microbiome alterations can have unexpected effects, especially for those with specific health issues or on certain medications,” he warns.

The dietitian suggests speaking with your doctor to weigh the risks and benefits before trying Akkermansia. He notes that more traditional means of managing your weight—such as following a healthy diet and exercise plan—will still be an important part of your weight loss plan, even if you do opt to add probiotics.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

Woman adding psyllium fiber to water
Arguable Alternative

Can Psyllium Husk Help You Lose Weight?

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.