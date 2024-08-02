10 Things You Didn't Realize You Can Get for Free With Your Library Card

Libraries have always helped to promote literacy and level the educational playing field. These days, they're more important than ever, offering crucial community spaces in an increasingly privatized world. Today's libraries go beyond book lending to offer a wide range of free resources and services to their members—many of which fly under the radar of the average library cardholder. Wondering what you can get for free through your local library system? These 10 things you probably don't realize are available at no cost to you.

1 Access to museums and other cultural institutions

A trip to the library is always worthwhile, but experts say that having a library card can open doors to other places, too.

"As a resident of Los Angeles, my library card gives me free access (and sometimes parking) to participating museums, the LA Zoo, several cultural spaces, and over 200 state parks through their Discover & Go program," Markia Brown, AFC, an accredited financial counselor and certified financial education instructor at The Money Plug, tells Best Life.

Likewise, the New York Public Library (NYPL) offers access to Culture Pass, "a service that allows library cardholders to visit cultural institutions throughout the city for free." The list of participating museums, theaters, and gardens numbers more than 100.

Katie Woods, communications and marketing manager for San Mateo County Libraries (SMCL), adds that many libraries throughout the U.S. offer free or low-cost passes to theaters, science centers, and more.

2 Hiking and camping equipment

Brown notes that some libraries also freely lend other resources and gear, including hiking and camping equipment. Rather than investing in your own equipment, you can check out tents, sleeping bags, and more—all with the aim of making outdoor exploration more widely accessible to the community.

"As a financial counselor, I always encourage families to sign up for library cards for that perk alone to help them keep the kids entertained without breaking the bank," she says.

3 Hobby resource rentals

Depending on where you live, your library card may also help you score free access to everything you need to launch a new hobby. Woods says that some libraries lend out sewing machines, instruments, gardening tools, bikes, or even karaoke machines!

4 Free lunches for children

Many children receive free lunches from their schools during the academic year. This same cost-saving program is offered through many libraries over the summers, allowing families to save money on groceries, says Brown.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Though this can vary depending on location, many libraries will serve nutritious meals to all children under the age of 19 without placing any income restrictions on access. It's typically offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

5 E-books, music, and movie rentals

There's something special about a good old-fashioned, hard-copy book, but you might not have realized that you can also get access to free e-books, music, and movie rentals for free with your library card. To get started, check in with your local library branch to see what's available, or check out Overdrive to browse online media collections.

6 Apps and subscriptions

Apps and subscriptions are also available for free when you have a library card. For instance, Woods says that SMCL is the first public library to partner with Calm, offering free subscriptions for guided meditations, courses, and tools to manage stress and mental health. But that's not all.

Another popular subscription offered at the SMCL library gives you access to The New York Times. Those looking to learn another language can use their library card to download Mango and begin digital language learning courses.

7 A high school diploma

For those looking to complete their high school diploma at any age, some libraries offer a free set of online courses that can lead to an accredited degree. This is a great option for anyone who wants to continue their education and open up new career or higher education opportunities that require more than a GED.

8 Career advancement opportunities

If you're looking to launch or advance your career, some libraries will also help you access professional development programming. Woods says that through SMLC's program, you can earn "a Career Certificate in a high-growth, high-demand field."

Not sure if your local branch offers these types of resources? It's estimated that 75 percent of libraries offer some form of career services—so it's well worth calling to ask.

9 Wi-fi Internet access

If you lack WiFi access, you know just how limiting that can be. By becoming a member of your local library, you can gain free internet access—not to mention a place to work remotely.

In fact, some library systems, including the NYPL, offer free, at-home WiFi to people who live within the identified coverage area.

10 Children's activities

If you're a parent, you know just how priceless it is to find great children's activities to keep your kids busy. At many libraries, it's not only priceless but also free.

Some of the most common programs include read-alouds, access to play spaces and playgroups, homework help, arts and crafts, movie nights, game groups, and more. Contact your local library to find out exactly what's on offer.