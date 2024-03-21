Top 5 Items You Can Save Money on at Hobby Lobby, Retail Experts Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Unlike retailers that are packed with essentials, Hobby Lobby is all about fun. You can find everything from furniture and home decor to birdhouse-making kits, seasonal baking supplies, and every color of paint, bead, marker, and cupcake liner imaginable. So, while you may go in with a list, you should also be sure to keep an eye out for deals—or learn them straight from the pros. Keep reading to find out what retail experts say you can save money on at Hobby Lobby.

1 Scrapbook paper

Scrapbook paper is useful for much more than just scrapbooking. It works for greeting cards, gift tags, and even as matting for a frame—the options are endless if you get creative. And Hobby Lobby sells the stuff way cheaper than other craft stores.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"For example, [Hobby Lobby] has 12-inch by 12-inch scrapbook paper sheets in a variety of designs for 69 cents per sheet, on sale to 41 cents," says Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. "Michaels, on the other hand, offers the same size sheets for 79 cents each."

It may not seem like much, but when you're buying stacks of paper, it can certainly add up.

2 Sewing supplies

If sewing is your hobby, Hobby Lobby has you covered with supplies in whatever amount you want—or don't. (Many competitors only sell these things in bulk, so that's a win!).

"Items like zippers, thread, bias tape, hem tape, piping, and buttons are always priced between $0.99 and $1.99," says Jeanel Alvarado, retail expert at RETAILBOSS. That applies to both in-person shopping and online shopping.

3 Light switch plates

Swapping out your light switch plates is simple to do and takes just a few minutes.

"It's an inexpensive way to completely personalize your room decor," says Landau. "Hobby Lobby offers a variety of options, all for under $5, while alternatives can go for upwards of $8 on Amazon."

Hobby Lobby is the clear winner here—and it has lots of pretty options.

4 Custom framing

Quality framing doesn't have to be out of reach if you head to Hobby Lobby.

"It's always 50 percent off the marked price when using a coupon," says Alvarado. "It's more of a surprising deal to find here, and many people don't know about it."

There's a framing expert on staff at every Hobby Lobby, and they'll be able to find the right choice for you, your space, and your budget.

5 Fabric dye

Fabric dye has many uses, from making tie-dye with the kids to coloring a stained shirt to something that will conceal the spill.

"An eight-ounce bottle of Rit All Purpose Liquid Dye sells for $2.99 each at Hobby Lobby," says Landau. "That's cheaper than buying from Michaels, Jo-Ann, Walmart, or Target."

You'll save even more if you stock up on multiple bottles.

6 Seasonal gear

Finally, keep your eyes peeled at Hobby Lobby for the seasonal items on your shopping list.

"Hobby Lobby offers 40 to 50 percent off sales on various departments every few weeks on a rotating basis," says Alvarado. "For example, in mid-March 2024, home decor is 50 percent off, Easter crafts are 40 percent off, and summer toys are 40 percent off."

The deals might change throughout the year, but you'll always be able to snag some coveted seasonal items.