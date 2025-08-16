Doctor Says This Little-Known Supplement Can Help You Lose Weight

In 2023, Americans spent over $71 billion on weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy alone, according to a research paper published in JAMA Network Open. That doesn’t account for non-GLP-1 medications, bariatric surgery, or cosmetic surgeries such as liposuction and abdominoplasty. Although there’s little scientific evidence that dietary supplements can also aid with weight loss, experts say they can boost efforts when used in tandem with other practices, including exercise. In fact, a supplement by the name of L-carnitine comes doctor-recommended.

How L-carnitine may contribute to weight loss:

Is L-carnitine a suitable alternative for GLP-1 drugs? The dietary weight-loss supplement operates similarly to Ozempic and Mounjaro in the sense that it’s not an overnight miracle worker. It takes consistency as well as a healthy diet and regular exercise to see significant results.

“L-carnitine is often marketed as a fat burner, but the truth is it’s not some magic pill that melts fat overnight,” says Alberico Sessa, MD, a double board-certified cosmetic surgeon, in a TikTok video.

But that’s where their similarities end. GLP-1 medications stifle cravings and food noise, whereas L-carnitine helps your body convert fat into energy.

“It works by transporting fatty acids into your mitochondria, as well your cells, where the fat can then be burned for fuel,” explains Sessa. “So yes, it does support fat metabolism—but it’s not gonna work miracles on its own.”

Research shows that L-carnitine is more effective in “slightly overweight” adults.

In a 2020 meta-analysis of 37 clinical trials, scientists found that L-carnitine supplements “significantly decreased body weight, body mass index, and fat mass” in overweight and obese patients. Another study observed weight-loss effects in people with type 2 diabetes who took daily L-carnitine supplements.

“For these groups, it might give a slight edge in fat burning and energy levels; but for the average person already eating well and working out, the effects might be more subtle,” Sessa reasoned.

L-carnitine offers other health benefits.

Previous studies have linked L-carnitine to heart health benefits. Some of these include reduced blood pressure levels, improved heart function and symptom relief for congestive heart failure, and cholesterol management. The dietary supplement also “significantly decreases depressive symptoms compared with placebo/no intervention,” reported a 2018 research paper. Moreover, experts say L-carnitine can be helpful for people with type 2 diabetes.

However, Sessa believes L-carnitine is most effective at “improving your energy stamina and even recovering after exercise.” He notes that a majority of users “report feeling less fatigued” and find it easier to “bounce back after a workout.”

Therefore, doctors advise taking L-carnitine supplements in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise, not as a replacement for one or either. It takes time, consistency, and self-perseverance to build any type of habitual routine, so don’t let up if you don’t see results right away.

“If you’re feeling better, if you’re more energized, it’s gonna give you more opportunity and more motivation to actually work out more often, which is a healthy choice,” adds Sessa.

Be sure to run any new medications, including dietary supplements, by your doctor prior to use.