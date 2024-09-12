These Are Real "Jeopardy!" Clues That Stumped Contestants—Can You Respond Correctly?

Jeopardy! has been on our TV screens since 1964, and it’s no surprise—there are few long-running shows that are not only fun and entertaining, but actually provide a challenge for the viewer. Obviously the contestants have it much harder than viewers, so it’s understandable that they might flub some answers while under pressure. Here are some real Jeopardy! questions that stumped viewers—can you answer them?
Clue: It’s the only country that borders both the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf.
The Correct Question Is...
What is Iran?
Authors
Clue: In 1937 his sister said he had “hats of every description,” which he would use as a “foundation of his next book.”
The Correct Question Is...
What is Dr. Suess?
World LeadersiStock
Clue: He came to power 34 days before FDR and left it 19 days after him.
The Correct Question Is...
What is Adolf Hitler?
Name the Automaker
Clue: Aztek and Grand Prix.
The Correct Question Is...
What is Pontiac?
Food, Glorious Food
Clue: Usually roasted, squab is a young one of these birds.
The Correct Question Is...
What is a pigeon?
2014 Newsmakers
Clue: Both making news in June, these 2 Davids with similar last names are LeBron’s new coach and Eric Cantor’s conqueror.
The Correct Question Is...
Who are David Blatt and David Bratt?
At the Movies
Clue: This “Star Wars” movie “Episode III” leads up to where the original movie began.
The Correct Question Is...
What is Revenge of the Sith?
Alcoholics Eponymous
Clue: New Orleans bartender Henry Ramos invented the Ramos Fizz, made with cream, egg whites, lime juice & this liquor.
The Correct Question Is...
What is gin?
Entertain Me
Clue: Madame Medusa and a pair of crocodiles torment the title mice in this Disney classic.
The Correct Question Is...
What is The Rescuers?