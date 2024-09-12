Skip to content
These Are Real "Jeopardy!" Clues That Stumped Contestants—Can You Respond Correctly?

Let’s see what you’re made of.

The "Jeopardy!" board during a 2020 episode
Jeopardy! / YouTube
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 12, 2024
Jeopardy! has been on our TV screens since 1964, and it’s no surprise—there are few long-running shows that are not only fun and entertaining, but actually provide a challenge for the viewer. Obviously the contestants have it much harder than viewers, so it’s understandable that they might flub some answers while under pressure. Here are some real Jeopardy! questions that stumped viewers—can you answer them?

RELATED: "Jeopardy!" New Season Will Be Different.

Asian Geography

confused maniStock

Clue: It’s the only country that borders both the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf.

The Correct Question Is...

Map of Iran

Shutterstock

What is Iran?

Authors

Woman Confused and Unsure

Shutterstock

Clue: In 1937 his sister said he had “hats of every description,” which he would use as a “foundation of his next book.”

The Correct Question Is...

Dr. Suess logo and hat

Shutterstock

What is Dr. Suess?

World Leaders

confused woman thinkingiStock

Clue: He came to power 34 days before FDR and left it 19 days after him.

The Correct Question Is...

Adolf Hitler

Wikimedia Commons

What is Adolf Hitler?

Name the Automaker

Woman thinking

Shutterstock

Clue: Aztek and Grand Prix.

The Correct Question Is...

1965 Pontiac Grand Prix Hardtop Coupe at a local car show

Shutterstock

What is Pontiac?

Food, Glorious Food

man confused by riddleShutterstock

Clue: Usually roasted, squab is a young one of these birds.

The Correct Question Is...

Pigeons in an urban areaShutterstock

What is a pigeon?

2014 Newsmakers

confused womanShutterstock

Clue: Both making news in June, these 2 Davids with similar last names are LeBron’s new coach and Eric Cantor’s conqueror.

The Correct Question Is...

David Blatt

Wikimedia Commons

Who are David Blatt and David Bratt?

At the Movies

man scratching his head looking confused

Clue: This “Star Wars” movie “Episode III” leads up to where the original movie began.

The Correct Question Is...

star wars episode III revenge of the sithWalt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

What is Revenge of the Sith?

Alcoholics Eponymous

confused woman thinking, every day words34 | ModicumShutterstock

Clue: New Orleans bartender Henry Ramos invented the Ramos Fizz, made with cream, egg whites, lime juice & this liquor.

The Correct Question Is...

A glass of a Ramos Gin Fizz drink

Shutterstock

What is gin?

Entertain Me

young man looking confused, scratching his head, wearing a white t-shirt against a pale blue background

Shutterstock

Clue: Madame Medusa and a pair of crocodiles torment the title mice in this Disney classic.

The Correct Question Is...

the rescuers down underWalt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

What is The Rescuers?


