Is There More to the Story? The Truth Behind the "It Ends With Us" Cast Drama

Here’s what we know so far.

US actress Blake Lively looks on during the premiere of the movie "It ends with us" in Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (
Photo by NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastAug 18, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Title: Writer Location: Los Angeles Education: BA in History, Politics, and Economics from Royal Holloway, University of London Expertise: Health, Science, and Wellness Experience: Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm. Website: Ferozan MastSocial Media: Twitter, Instagram
It Ends With Us opened to $50 million at the domestic box office, but rumors about a behind-the-scenes rift between director Justin Baldoni, 40, and Blake Lively, 36, continue to rumble on. Lively plays Lily Bloom, a florist who ends up in a toxic relationship with Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), in the first major adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel. The movie hadn’t even been released before the first rumors started about possible friction on set between Baldoni and the rest of the cast. No one has gone on the record to make a statement either way, but plenty of sources have been leaking gossip from the set. Here’s what’s been reported so far.

Creative Differences?

US actress Blake Lively poses for a photocall during the premiere of the movie "It ends with us" in Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)Photo by NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

The issues between Baldoni and the rest of the cast/crew appear to go beyond mere creative differences. "All is not what it seems," a set source tells PEOPLE. "There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him."

Social Media Evidence

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni arrive to the "It Ends With Us" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Fans note that Hoover, Lively, and Slate do not follow Baldoni back on Instagram. This could be nothing, but it certainly doesn’t look good.

Friction On Set?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Justin Baldoni arrives at the "It Ends With Us" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

There was alleged friction on set with Lively, who is also a producer on the movie, clashing with Baldoni. “There are all these things that happen every day on set, there’s always friction that happens when you make a movie like this," Baldoni told ELLE. "Then at the end of the day, it’s that friction, I believe, that creates the beautiful art. Everything in life needs friction to grow. We created something so beautiful and so magical, and it was hard, and it was worth it at the same time. And I grew so much as both a filmmaker, an actor and as a person throughout this experience."

Complex Personalities?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Justin Baldoni and Jamey Heath arrive to the "It Ends With Us" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Baldoni also made some comments to TODAY that hint at friction. “Every movie is a miracle… You’re navigating complex personalities and trying to get everybody on the same page with the same vision. And mistakes are always made, and then you figure out how to move past them."

Who’s Directing Next?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Colleen attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)Photo by Gotham/WireImage

When asked about directing the sequel, Baldoni seemed reluctant. "I think that there are better people for that one,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I think Blake Lively's ready to direct. That's what I think." Hoover adds, "I think that whoever decides to take charge of the next one would do it justice. But, you know, it’s a lot of people to get the same schedules again."

Chauvinistic Behavior?

US actress Blake Lively (L) and Irish-Puerto Rican actress Isabela Ferrer (R) pose for a photocall during the premiere of the movie "It ends with us" in Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)Photo by Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

A source told the Daily Mail Baldoni created an uncomfortable atmosphere on set. “During scenes depicting abuse, Justin failed to consider Blake’s character’s perspective, instead focusing solely on what he believed was the abusive male viewpoint,” the source says. “His approach was very chauvinistic, creating a tense atmosphere on set.”

Method Acting?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Emily Baldoni (L) and Justin Baldoni at the world premiere of IT ENDS WITH US, in theaters August 9 from Columbia Pictures, at AMC Lincoln Square on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

The Daily Mail source suggests Baldoni might have taken method acting too far. “Justin almost became the character in the sense that some women on set felt he was borderline abusive to them and that he was unprofessional and unapologetic,” the source says. “Directing a film so serious and so important about domestic abuse without allowing the women to be included in this process is disturbing.”

Script Rewrites?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Colleen Hoover and Blake Lively seen at a META screening of IT ENDS WITH US at The Roxy Hotel on August 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

The Daily Mail source alleges Baldoni would take any script rewrite requests from Lively and Hoover personally. “Without Colleen's book, none of this would have been possible,” the source says. “Parts of the film were rewritten under the instruction of Colleen - they had to be. He took their script decisions very personally, even though they weren’t intended that way. His behavior extended beyond the main players. Once he felt ganged up on, he became even less empathetic.”

Clashes Behind the Scenes?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)Photo by Gotham/WireImage

Some of the friction behind the scenes may be down to Ryan Reynolds being involved. “The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it,” Lively told E! News. “Nobody knows that but you now. We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his. I mean, he's all over this film."

Spotlight on the Issue

US actress Blake Lively (R) and Irish-Puerto Rican actress Isabela Ferrer (L) pose for a photocall during the premiere of the movie "It ends with us" in Copenhagen on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)Photo by Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by NILS MEILVANG/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

A source tells PEOPLE that Baldoni is respectful and aware of the issues highlighted in the movie. “In every bit of press he has done, he has placed an emphasis on the importance of spotlighting this issue and breaking the cycle of violence,” the source says. “Though this is Justin’s biggest directing and acting role to date, this film has never been in the interest of self-promotion. It has, and will continue to be about the message with the goal of touching real lives and inspiring people to speak out against DV. Ultimately, it is about the survivors and hope.”

The Latest

