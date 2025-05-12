Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health

What Really Happens When You Take Benadryl Every Night, Doctors Say

Experts warn of potential dangers like memory issues, falls, and even a higher risk of developing dementia.

bottle of Benadryl on blue background with cap open and pills out
Shutterstock
By Lauren Gray,
Lauren Gray
Health and Wellness Contributor
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering health, wellness, ...
See Full Bio
Follow:
Faye Brennan
Faye Brennan
Health & Lifestyle Contributor
Faye Brennan is a content strategist & consultant, editor, writer, digital creator, and entrepreneur. She’s been ...
See Full Bio
Follow:
May 12, 2025

https://www.nhs.uk/medicines/diphenhydramine/

https://www.poison.org/articles/benadryl-diphenhydramine

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2091745

If you reach for Benadryl to help you fall asleep, you're not alone. The common over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamine is used to treat allergies, the common cold, hay fever, and itchy skin. However, its active ingredient, diphenhydramine, is also known to cause drowsiness, which is why many people use the drug as a sleep aid. But now, experts are saying that this off-label habit, if sustained long-term, may lead to a surprising list of health risks.

In fact, doctors warn that nightly use can cause grogginess, memory issues, and even increase your risk for dementia over time due to how Benadryl affects brain chemicals like acetylcholine. So, as tempting as it may be to treat your insomnia with a quick fix, it's time to rethink your dangerous routine. Here's what happens to your body and brain when you take Benadryl every night—and which alternatives are safer.

RELATED: 11 Bedtime Routines to Get Your Best Sleep Ever

1. You may be drowsy during the day.

Young woman is waking up and looking at her smart phone.iStock

Benadryl does make you sleepy—at night, and during the next day. According to James Walker, MD, a physician and contracted medical advisor for Welzo, the drug causes "significant sedation and drowsiness," which can linger well into waking hours and mess with your normal functioning.

It's especially important to avoid driving or operating heavy machinery while taking Benadryl. "Benadryl can impair your hand-eye coordination and reaction time due to sleepiness," making serious accidents more likely, experts at Poison Control warn.

2. You may be at greater risk of dementia.

A senior woman sitting on the couch with a confused look on her faceArmand Burger/iStock

A major potential side effect of taking Benadryl on a nightly basis is that it can lead to cognitive decline.

"Benadryl can impair cognitive function, including memory and attention. It can lead to difficulty concentrating and performing tasks that require mental alertness," says Dr. Walker.

In fact, a 2015 report published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine concluded that people who took Benadryl or a similar anticholinergic medication for three years or more had a 54% higher dementia risk compared to those who took the medication for three months or less.

RELATED: Scientists Confirm These Simple Activities Could Help Prevent Dementia

3. You may increase your fall risk.

Senior man fall risk falling in living roomShutterstock

If you take Benadryl every night, you may also be at higher risk of falling. "Benadryl can affect balance and coordination, making individuals more prone to falls, especially in older adults," says Dr. Walker.

Harvard Medical School listed Benadryl as one of the medications most likely to raise your fall risk. "Medications that suppress the central nervous system are among those most likely to contribute to falling, as they reduce alertness and cause slower reactions and movements," Harvard's experts explain.

According to Dr. Walker, "This risk is further increased when combined with other sedating substances like alcohol."

4. You may experience urinary retention.

Clean modern bathroom with blue walls6 | You'll keep your bathroom cleaner.Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

Prolonged use of Benadryl is known to cause certain bladder problems, such as urinary retention, which makes it difficult to empty the bladder completely.

"This can be especially concerning for individuals with pre-existing urinary issues or prostate enlargement," Dr. Walker says.

RELATED: This Guilty-Pleasure Food May Improve Your Sleep

5. You may develop a drug interaction.

Prescription pills that are blue. nito / Shutterstock

If you take certain medications, pairing them with a nightly Benadryl could be a bad idea. The antihistamine is known to interact dangerously with sedatives, tranquilizers, and certain antidepressants.

"These interactions can intensify the sedative effects and increase the risk of adverse reactions," Dr. Walker says.

What can you take instead to fall asleep fast?

A woman doctor talking to her patientDoctors Reveal the Best Morning Drink for Boosting MetabolismShutterstock

Instead of opting for a nightly Benadryl, Dr. Walker suggests speaking with your doctor to determine what's causing your insomnia. "It's crucial to remember that the use of Benadryl or any other medication for sleep aid should be temporary and under the guidance of a healthcare professional," he says.

"Chronic insomnia or persistent sleep difficulties should be evaluated by a healthcare provider to identify and address any underlying causes or conditions."

Your doctor may recommend more natural remedies and supplements, such as magnesium or melatonin. Or, they may suggest a lifestyle change, such as upping your physical activity, improving your diet, losing weight, or another sleep-related hack. To be sure, talk to your own MD for personalized recommendations.

This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

TAGS:
Medicine
News
Health Advice
Sources referenced in this article

https://www.nhs.uk/medicines/diphenhydramine/

https://www.poison.org/articles/benadryl-diphenhydramine

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2091745

The Latest

a blue box of dryer sheets on a dryer

Dryer Sheets Contain Hidden "Toxic" Chemicals, Doctors Say

hand holding can of Celsius in front of cooler full of energy drinks

Energy Drinks Could Increase Leukemia Risk, Study Finds

mature man with gray hair getting fitted for a hearing aid at the doctor

Loneliness Can Increase Your Risk of Hearing Loss by 24%

A stylish, mature woman taking a selfie outside next to lavender plants

Can a Selfie Reveal How Long You'll Live?

© Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.