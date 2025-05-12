What Really Happens When You Take Benadryl Every Night, Doctors Say

If you reach for Benadryl to help you fall asleep, you're not alone. The common over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamine is used to treat allergies, the common cold, hay fever, and itchy skin. However, its active ingredient, diphenhydramine, is also known to cause drowsiness, which is why many people use the drug as a sleep aid. But now, experts are saying that this off-label habit, if sustained long-term, may lead to a surprising list of health risks.

In fact, doctors warn that nightly use can cause grogginess, memory issues, and even increase your risk for dementia over time due to how Benadryl affects brain chemicals like acetylcholine. So, as tempting as it may be to treat your insomnia with a quick fix, it's time to rethink your dangerous routine. Here's what happens to your body and brain when you take Benadryl every night—and which alternatives are safer.

1. You may be drowsy during the day. iStock Benadryl does make you sleepy—at night, and during the next day. According to James Walker, MD, a physician and contracted medical advisor for Welzo, the drug causes "significant sedation and drowsiness," which can linger well into waking hours and mess with your normal functioning. It's especially important to avoid driving or operating heavy machinery while taking Benadryl. "Benadryl can impair your hand-eye coordination and reaction time due to sleepiness," making serious accidents more likely, experts at Poison Control warn.

A major potential side effect of taking Benadryl on a nightly basis is that it can lead to cognitive decline. "Benadryl can impair cognitive function, including memory and attention. It can lead to difficulty concentrating and performing tasks that require mental alertness," says Dr. Walker. In fact, a 2015 report published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine concluded that people who took Benadryl or a similar anticholinergic medication for three years or more had a 54% higher dementia risk compared to those who took the medication for three months or less.

3. You may increase your fall risk. Shutterstock If you take Benadryl every night, you may also be at higher risk of falling. "Benadryl can affect balance and coordination, making individuals more prone to falls, especially in older adults," says Dr. Walker. Harvard Medical School listed Benadryl as one of the medications most likely to raise your fall risk. "Medications that suppress the central nervous system are among those most likely to contribute to falling, as they reduce alertness and cause slower reactions and movements," Harvard's experts explain. According to Dr. Walker, "This risk is further increased when combined with other sedating substances like alcohol."

Prolonged use of Benadryl is known to cause certain bladder problems, such as urinary retention, which makes it difficult to empty the bladder completely. "This can be especially concerning for individuals with pre-existing urinary issues or prostate enlargement," Dr. Walker says.

5. You may develop a drug interaction. nito / Shutterstock If you take certain medications, pairing them with a nightly Benadryl could be a bad idea. The antihistamine is known to interact dangerously with sedatives, tranquilizers, and certain antidepressants. "These interactions can intensify the sedative effects and increase the risk of adverse reactions," Dr. Walker says.