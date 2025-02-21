The #1 HGTV Star Disappointed Fans Want Back: "Actually Had Some Talent"

HGTV fans have been fed up with the network’s lack of original programming and fresh talent for quite some time. While some have boycotted HGTV for its rival Magnolia Network (founded by former HGTVers Chip and Joanna Gaines), others claim an easy fix would be to bring back OG hosts—specifically, Candice Olson. The Canadian interior designer had a 10-year stint on HGTV with Divine Design and Candice Tells All. During that era, she also wrote six interior design books. See why fans want her back. Plus, what she’s up to now.

Fans are begging for Candice Olson to return to HGTV.

HGTV viewers would love to see Olson reclaim her designer TV throne. In a Reddit thread titled “Who is a designer that you would like to see come back to HGTV?,” several users casted their votes for Olson, who retired from the network in 2013.

“If I only had ONE choice... it would hands down be Candice Olson. She was awesome and she actually went through the process to explain how and why she came up with design choices. I really miss that part of HGTV and I learned a lot from her, plus she had a great style,” wrote one person.

Another said that Olson is “one of the best [designers] they’ve ever had,” while a third fan added: “One of the few over the years that actually had some talent.”

A few called her “such a versatile designer,” noting that her taste was “very stylish but also accessible.”

However, it seems Candice Olson might not miss HGTV.

Speaking with Business of Home in 2019, Olson opened up about the “grueling” toll Divine Design and Candice Tells All took on her and her family.

“We produced 26 shows a year for over a decade, and I can honestly say that for the first five years, I never went to bed before 2 a.m. or was up later than 6 a.m. I was exhausted! Oh, and I also had two children in those first years as well,” she said in the interview.

According to Olson, they followed a “grueling schedule” in order to produce “the highest level of design possible.” While the job had its perks and Olson genuinely loved what she did, it wasn’t for the faint of heart. And it seems she isn’t eager to jump right back in, either.

“TV, like most jobs that people think are glamorous—isn’t!” she added. “If you’re looking to get rich quick in TV, it’s best to look elsewhere!”

What is Candice Olson doing now?

While she’s retired from TV, Olson’s interior design website is still up and running. She is one of the featured designers listed at MDC Interior Solutions, her signature line of wallpaper is still available to purchase at York Wallcoverings, and she has a fabric collection with Kravet Design.

Professional accomplishments aside, Olson has also been busy raising her family, including son Beckett Sennecke and daughter Piper Sennecke. In fact, her son is a professional hockey player and was recently drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in California. The family was together when Beckett learned of the news, which caught all of them by shock.