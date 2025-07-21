Researchers Warn Halo Top Ice Cream Has “Negative Health Consequences”

Diet versions of popular foods have been a mainstay of the market for decades, offering an easy way for those who are watching what they eat to enjoy their favorite treats. But while the vast majority of these products market themselves as lower-calorie, healthier alternatives, very often, there are trade-offs that emerge. The latest involves Halo Top ice cream, which researchers are warning contains an ingredient that could potentially come with “negative health consequences.”

RELATED: Doctor Says to “Avoid These Energy Drinks Like the Plague.”

Recent studies show the health risks of the sugar substitute erythritol.

The latest findings come from a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology. A team of researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder examined the potential risks of the common sugar substitute erythritol.

They treated the cells that make up the lining of blood vessels in the human brain with erythritol for three hours. In this case, they used the same amount found in a sugar-free drink.

The team found that the treated cells were lacking in the molecules and proteins that regulate the widening and constricting of blood vessels, per a press release. They also found that anti-clotting properties were “markedly blunted,” and “free radical” molecules that can lead to cell damage and inflammation increased.

“Our study adds to the evidence suggesting that non-nutritive sweeteners that have generally been purported to be safe may not come without negative health consequences,” said Christopher DeSouza, PhD, the study’s lead author and professor of integrative physiology and director of the Integrative Vascular Biology Lab.

This isn’t the only time recently that scientists have probed the potential risks of erythritol. The UC Boulder team specifically cited a 2023 study, which found that more than 4,000 men and women who had high levels of the sweetener in their system were at a much higher risk of stroke or heart attack.

“The degree of risk was not modest,” Stanley Hazen, MD, PhD, lead study author and director of the Center for Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Prevention at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, told CNN of the results.

Specifically, participants in the top quartile of erythritol in their bloodstream had a two-fold higher risk of heart attack and stroke compared to the bottom quartile. “It’s on par with the strongest of cardiac risk factors, like diabetes,” Hazen said.

The latest research might help explain why this is the case. “Big picture, if your vessels are more constricted and your ability to break down blood clots is lowered, your risk of stroke goes up,” Auburn Berry, a first author of the latest study and a graduate student at UC Boulder, explained. “Our research demonstrates not only that, but how erythritol has the potential to increase stroke risk.”

RELATED: Doctors Say the Coffee Creamer You’re Using Has “Dire Consequences.”

Erythritol is a main ingredient in Halo Top ice cream.

According to the UC Boulder research team, erythritol has been used as a sugar substitute in low-calorie foods since it was approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in 2001. The compound is a “sugar alcohol” often produced using fermented corn, and was originally touted for its ability to taste nearly as sweet as traditional sugar without the carbs or insulin effects that come with it.

In the decades since, the team says erythritol has made its way into “hundreds” of food products. This includes Halo Top ice cream, which uses a corn-derived version of the artificial sweetener in its low-calorie ice creams.

According to Healthline, one pint of the product contains 20 grams of erythritol. But while it’s typically gentler on the stomach than other sugar substitutes, the site still warns that consuming 50 grams or more can cause nausea or diarrhea.

In a recent TikTok video, health influencer @imjustwasim labeled the product “garbage” due to its ingredient list, which also includes gels, gums, and genetically modified items.

@imjustwasim Featuring @HEALTH WITH HUNTER Most ice cream brands on the market are 💩 — packed with trash ingredients you should NEVER be eating 🤢🍦 Halo Top uses bioengineered ingredients (aka genetically modified) 🧬, natural flavors 🥴, gums, and GMO corn syrup 🚫 Ben & Jerry’s is even worse 🤯 One pint has over 1,000 calories and 100+ grams of sugar 🍬🧪 That’s a recipe for inflammation and addiction ⚠️ Instead, go for CLEAN options like ✅ 🍨 @Alec’s Ice Cream – made with A2 regenerative grass-fed milk 🐄 🍯 @Ice Cream For Bears – made with regenerative milk and raw honey 🍯🐻 Know what you’re eating. Protect your body. Eat real. 🎥 by @duggychef #icecream #icecreamlover #icecreams ♬ original sound – imjustwasim

Scientists suggest limiting your intake of the sugar substitute.

Researchers say it may be time to reassess our relationship with lower-calorie foods.

“It’s very troubling,” Hazan previously told Cleveland Clinic. “We know that people buying these products are trying to do something good for their health by eating foods that are promoted as better for them. But in reality, they may be inadvertently increasing their risk for harm.”

This might mean cutting back on products that contain erythritol—or avoiding it entirely.

“I advise caution, particularly for those at higher risk for cardiovascular conditions,” Scott Keatley, RD, co-owner of Keatley Medical Nutrition Therapy, told Women’s Health. “Like any sweetener, moderation is key. It’s important to be aware of how much erythritol is consumed, especially considering its potential effects on vascular health.”

Not ready to cut out ice cream cold turkey? According to @imjustwasim, you might want to consider ice cream brands that use natural sweeteners (such as raw honey) instead of artificial substitutes. Many clean-eating experts recommend the brand Ice Cream for Bears.

RELATED: Are You Eating Dyed Salmon From Costco & Whole Foods? The Truth About Farmed vs. Wild Fish.

The takeaway:

A new study found that erythritol, a common sugar substitute used in lower-calorie foods such as Halo Top ice cream, can have serious health consequences. When exposed to erythritol, cells from brain blood vessels were less able to constrict or dilate, while also creating an increased issue for clotting.

Another recent study found that men and women with higher levels of erythritol in their bloodstream saw a two-fold increase in risk of stroke and heart attack.

“Given the epidemiological study that inspired our work, and now our cellular findings, we believe it would be prudent for people to monitor their consumption of non-nutrient-sweeteners such as this one,” DeSouza said.