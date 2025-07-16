If You Want to Lose Weight, “Avoid These Foods Like the Plague,” Fitness Expert Says
These popular snacks are masquerading as healthy picks... but they'll only pack on the pounds.
Trying to lose weight this summer? You’re not alone—and the supermarket can be one of your biggest obstacles. While loading up on fresh produce and lean proteins is a great start, navigating the rest of the grocery aisles gets tricky fast.
That’s because many packaged foods marketed as “healthy” or “weight-loss friendly” are actually working against you. Fitness expert Michael Smoak, behind the popular TikTok account @higherupwellness, warns that certain so-called health foods are filled with hidden sugars, processed ingredients, and empty calories that can sabotage your progress. If you’re serious about dropping pounds, it’s time to rethink what you’re tossing in your cart. Read on to find out which foods and brands he says to avoid “like the plague.”
RELATED: Doctor Says This 1 Supplement Works Just as Well as Ozempic for Weight Loss
1
Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus shakes
In a TikTok video that went viral last year, Smoak takes viewers on a trip through his local grocery store to showcase “fake health foods.” The first culprit is Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus shakes.
“[If you tell me], ‘Oh, I’m eating cleaner,’ and I see one of these in your hands, I will slap it out of your hand and then slap you,” Smoak jokes.
Even though the shake has protein, he notes that it also has 49 grams of sugar and a total of 400 calories.
“You can eat a sizable whole-food-based meal for 400 calories,” Smoak says.
2
Power Up Premium Trail Mix
According to Smoak, even though Power Up Premium Trail Mix promises “high energy,” that doesn’t necessarily make it a weight-loss-friendly choice.
“No, this isn’t inherently bad food, but it is very calorie-dense for like, this much food,” he says, holding up his hand in a small circle formation. On the back of the trail mix packaging, it lists the serving size as a quarter cup.
“So, if your goal is fat loss, put the trail mix back,” Smoak urges viewers.
RELATED: The Surprising Walking Trick That Can Torch Calories, Experts Say
3
Yoplait Low-Fat Yogurt
The packaging of Yoplay Original Yogurt claims it’s “low fat” and an “excellent source of calcium.” While this may have you believe you’re starting your day with a healthy choice, you’d be mistaken.
“Only 5 grams of protein and 20 grams of sugar,” Smoak says, recommending that you swap out the Yoplait for Oikos Triple Zero Blended Greek Yogurt.
“Less calories, three times the protein,” he says. “See how getting fit is just about raising your awareness? Little swaps, like Yoplait for Oikos, and putting the Bolthouse Farm juice down and just having a meal instead, or just a regular protein shake.”
4
Pistachios
Smoak continues to stress paying attention to clever marketing ploys—especially if you’re a fan of pistachios.
According to Smoak, if you regularly buy these nuts because the packaging advertises that they’re full of protein, that’s not actually the full truth.
“Pistachios and nuts are a fat source, not a protein source,” he says. “I’m not yelling at you. I’m not mad at you. I’m mad at big food.”
RELATED: Certain Foods Trigger Natural Ozempic-Like Weight Loss Effect, Doctor Says
5
Cereal
While some nutritionists say there are good choices in the cereal aisle, Smoak recommends avoiding it altogether.
“Any—and I mean any—kind of cereal” is a fake health food, he says, listing common buzzwords like “made with real food,” “good source of fiber,” and “good source of calcium.”
“Cereal is the worst thing—well, one of the worst things—you can start your day with,” he tells viewers. “You should start every day, or the first meal of every day, high in protein. You know what cereal has none of? Protein.”
For a good source of protein, consider swapping cereal for eggs, Smoak suggests.
6
Juice
Rounding out his list, Smoak also cautions against buying juice—even if you’ve always thought it’s a healthy choice.
“If you’re still drinking juice cause you think it’s healthier, a good source of vitamins, you’re almost too far gone,” he says. “Luckily, you found this video. I got you.”
Smoak advises viewers to stop drinking juices like Tropicana due to the sugar content.
“You know the only place real sugar occurs in nature? In fruit, bound up in fiber,” he explains. “Orange juice is just sugar without the fiber. Not good for your blood sugar, not good for your energy, not good for your appetite, not good for you.”
RELATED: 7 Subtle Signs You’re Eating Too Much Sugar Every Day
7
Most foods in the middle aisles
If you’re looking for the healthy foods that will actually maximize your weight loss, Smoak recommends shopping in certain areas of your local food store.
“Easiest tip in the world, if you wanna be healthier—shop the perimeter of the grocery store,” he says. “Meat is on the perimeter, fruits and vegetables are on the perimeter.”
The items that are high in sugar and processed ingredients that will likely slow down your progress tend to be in the middle aisles. Those are the areas you should “limit,” Smoak cautions.