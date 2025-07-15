The Surprising Walking Trick That Can Torch Calories, Experts Say

Gone are the days when conventional wisdom told us we could only lose weight by doing high-intensity workouts, such as running, spinning, and Boot Camp classes. Having a consistent walking routine can not only help you drop pounds, but it can also improve your overall health.

“There is no doubt that walking…leads to health benefits that not only support cardiorespiratory fitness, but also enhance longevity, bone health, and reduce the risk of chronic age-related diseases such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and cancer,” Chris Gagliardi, an ACE-certified trainer, tells Best Life.

Of course, there are also ways to level up your walking routine, whether that’s with a weighted vest or an incline-treadmill program like the 12-3-30 workout. But another walking trick is making waves, and experts say it can torch some serious calories.

Walking backward can lead to major weight loss.

In addition to all the benefits of regular walking, Gagliardi says that walking backwards (sometimes referred to as retro walking) “can also improve balance, walking speed, and cardiorespiratory fitness to a greater extent.” Plus, it can majorly aid in weight loss.

When trying to lose weight, many people assume it’s all about cardio and torching as many calories as possible in the shortest amount of time. But skimping on strength training is a big mistake.

“Lifting weights or performing other resistance exercises helps you build muscle mass,” explains the University of Maryland Medical System. “As your muscle mass increases, so does your metabolism, which is key to burning calories.”

“When we take the time to develop that muscle, we can also develop a higher metabolic rate,” they continue. “That means burning more calories even when you’re not exercising.”

And walking backward is a great, low-impact way to increase muscle mass.

“Backward walking uses more of your gluteal muscles, quadriceps, and hip flexors than forward walking,” exercise physiologist Jordan Boreman, MS, tells Cleveland Clinic. “Your contact points through your legs and ankles get an extra challenge because they have to help you balance.”

Walking backward is also an entirely different sensation than your body is used to, which challenges your muscles and increases your heart rate. To gauge the intensity of a workout, experts use something called the metabolic equivalent of task (MET), calculated by how much energy expenditure a given activity requires.

“Moderate walking is about 3.5 METs and backward walking is 6 METs,” Boreman says. “This tells us that walking backward requires a lot more energy—and therefore, it can burn more calories.”

Backward walking is also beneficial for those with joint pain or arthritis.

“Compared with walking forward, a retro walking program can lead to greater reductions in pain and functional disability and improved quadriceps functionality and strength in individuals with knee osteoarthritis,” Gagliardi says.

This is because walking backward activates your quads more than when you’re walking forward, which can help strengthen the knee.

Kristyn Holc, a physical therapist at Atlantic Sports Health Physical Therapy in New Jersey, tells Scientific American that walking backward also “relieves pressure on the inner side of the knee, where many older adults develop arthritis.”

In fact, a 2019 study published in the journal BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders found that a six-week retro walking program “resulted in greater reduction in pain and functional disability and improved quadriceps muscle strength and performance in individuals with knee osteoarthritis” compared to those who walked forward.

Other studies suggest that walking backward can reduce lower back pain, and walking backward down a steep slope can relieve plantar fasciitis symptoms.

How to safely try backward walking:

If you want to give backward walking a shot, first decide if you’ll be comfortable outdoors or on a treadmill with something to hold onto.

If you’ll be walking outside, Cleveland Clinic has a few safety tips:

Avoid crowds so as not to walk into people you can’t see (and possibly lose your balance or fall)

Avoid uneven terrain and only walk on flat, smooth surfaces

Start slowly (in one- or two-minute bouts) so your body can get used to it

As for the treadmill, Andrew White, CPT, a personal trainer and the founder of Garage Gym Pro, previously told Best Life that you’ll want to start at a low to moderate speed.

“Hold onto the handrails initially to get your balance. Walk backward, starting with slow, deliberate steps, gradually increasing pace as you become more comfortable,” he advises.