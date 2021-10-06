After being a fixture of Hollywood for nearly three decades, Halle Berry has mastered the art of keeping her personal life private despite being an A-list star. The 55-year-old actor hardly ever posts about her children on social media, but recently Berry shared a very rare photo of her eight-year-old son Maceo Martinez to celebrate his birthday. Berry shares Maceo with her ex-husband, French actor Olivier Martinez, who she split from in 2015 after two years of marriage. (She also has another child, 13-year-old Nahla Aubry, whom she shares with her former partner, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, who Berry was with from 2005 to 2010.) To see the adorable photo of Maceo that Berry posted for his birthday, read on!

RELATED: See Billy Joel's Daughters, Who Are 6 and 3, in Rare Photos.

Halle Berry posted a photo of her son in honor of his birthday.

On Oct. 5, Berry took to Instagram to celebrate the eighth birthday of her only son, Maceo. She shared a photo of him posing for the camera with a hat tilted over his eyes and seemingly sporting a scarecrow costume on the top and camo shorts on the bottom.

"This little dude is 8 today! Happy Birthday THUNDER!" she wrote with a heart emoji beside it.

Some of Berry's celebrity friends chimed in to wish Maceo a happy birthday, including famous writer Reuben Holmes, known as r.h. Sin, and actor and screenwriter Lena Waithe, who wrote, "Happy Born Day, young prince."

Berry recently talked about the importance of raising a respectful young man.

Back in Jan. 2021, Berry got candid about raising a young man to respect women during a panel in celebration of the Sundance Film Festival. "I have a seven-year-old son, and I have realized what my job is in raising him. If we want to have a future that's different, that's where it starts," Berry said, noting that she's had many conversations with Maceo since he turned five about how boys and girls are treated differently.

She added that he's been taught to feel like he's superior, but she had to help him challenge that. "I'm having to painfully break that down for him, and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts, and ask him to identify where that comes from and if he believes that or not, and challenge what he's just sort of subconsciously getting from somewhere," she said. Berry added that the conversations are helping him "to grow as a deep thinker on the subject. He's going to be determined not to just accept it."

Maceo used to like to draw attention to his mom when they were out in public.

Although Berry likes to stay pretty low-key, her son is very proud to have a famous mom. Berry said Maceo gets a kick out of bringing attention to her fame while they're out in public. "For the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, 'Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?' It's just so embarrassing!" Berry told InStyle in 2019. "He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can't quite figure out why."

RELATED: For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Berry has said the "best job" she's ever had is being a mom.

Although Berry has won major accolades for her career as an actor, earning an Emmy for Introducing Dorothy Dandridge and an Oscar for Monster's Ball, she told InStyle that the "best job" is being a mom. She also shared a photo for her daughter Nahla's birthday in March (pictured here), and wrote in the caption: "No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that."

"My kids don't care about who I am outside of this house. My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school," Berry told InStyle. "The only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, 'You weren't perfect, you didn't do everything right, but you were a good mom.'"

RELATED: See Jennifer Grey's Teen Daughter, Who Looks Just Like Her.