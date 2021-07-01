See Jennifer Grey's Teen Daughter, Who Looks Just Like Her

Jennifer Grey became a star after playing Baby in the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing, and now her own baby is all grown up. Grey has a 19-year-old daughter, Stella Gregg, with her ex-husband, fellow actor Clark Gregg. Stella has done a little acting herself, but aside from that she seems to live a pretty normal teen life. Well, when she's not hitting up a red carpet, at least. Stella was recently photographed at the premiere of Black Widow with her father, who has played Agent Phil Coulson in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and the show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Read on to find out more about Stella and her famous parents.

Gregg and Grey welcomed Stella in 2001.

Gregg and Grey got married in 2001 and welcomed Stella later the same year. The couple were married for nearly 20 years before splitting up in 2020. The former couple posted a joint statement on their social media accounts along with a photo of them together.

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," it reads. "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised." They added, "p.s. totally crying as we post this."

Stella once interviewed her mom for a major magazine.

In 2011, when Stella was nine years old, she interviewed her mother for Redbook magazine. They chatted about Grey's recent Dancing with the Stars win, their favorite snacks, and Stella borrowing her mom's clothes.

"When you and I went camping this past summer, just the two of us," the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor said when her daughter asked about one of their favorite times together. "I loved when we stayed in a tent and roasted marshmallows and made s'mores and went horseback riding all around the creek." Stella added, "My favorite part of all was just being with you alone together. You can be an actress and a dancer and a great, funny, messy, nature-camping mom."

She graduated from high school last year.

Stella graduated from high school in May 2020, which she and her parents posted about on social media. "Stella Gregg, you didn't get the senior spring you deserved, but you worked so hard and (almost) never complained about the zoom classes and zoom senior day," Gregg wrote on Instagram. "You are deep and wise and hilarious and the world will be better off in your hands."

In her own post, Grey shared, "Your adventure has begun on such a wild note of unprecedented uncertainty and heartache, a world so desperately in need of change. This very intense chapter of turmoil, and shifting sands is quite the dramatic send off! I know the class of 2020, and the woman you've become, are more than up to the challenge."

She's appeared in a couple of her dad's projects.

It's unclear whether Stella plans to pursue acting as a career, but she already has two acting credits under her belt. Stella appeared in Gregg's 2013 movie Trust Me and in a 2017 episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She was also on an episode of the family history docuseries Who Do You Think You Are? with her mom. In addition to acting on set, the teen has dipped her toe into the celebrity world by appearing at premieres with her parents over the years. Gregg recently posted a photo of them together at the Black Widow premiere on his Instagram and wrote, "I always look better when I'm standing next to this one."

