Prolific actor Michelle Pfeiffer is usually very private when it comes to her personal life, and that includes her family. Over the years, she's only given a few glimpses into her home life with her husband and two adult children. Recently, however, Michelle surprised fans by sharing a rare photo of herself and her daughter, Claudia Pfeiffer, glammed and ready for a day out on the town together. Read on to see a picture of the mother-daughter duo.

Michelle Pfeiffer shared a rare photo of herself and her daughter, Claudia.

While Michelle's Instagram page is mostly full of selfies, promotion for upcoming films, and activism, the mother of two just shared a rare photo of herself and her oldest child. On June 19, Michelle posted a picture with her 28-year-old daughter Claudia and the caption "Out on the town with my girl," followed by a red heart emoji. Michelle started her family when she adopted Claudia in 1993. The actor began the adoption process as a single woman, but by the time Claudia arrived, she had been dating TV writer and producer David E. Kelley for two months. The two got married later that year and raised Claudia together. The following year, the couple welcomed their son, John Kelley.

Michelle doesn't like when people refer to her daughter as adopted.

In 2007, Michelle gave one of the only interviews in which she's talked about her children. During the discussion, the interviewer from Good Housekeeping, Liz Smith, told Michelle that she had taught her something very important about the language around her daughter. "I'll always remember you taught me a great lesson years ago, Michelle, when you corrected me after I wrote something about Claudia and referred to her as your adopted daughter—she's just your daughter," Smith said. Michelle replied, "That's right. And you never did that again. I applaud you for that."

Michelle has talked about the challenges of dating when Claudia was a newborn.

Dating in the early stages can be challenging enough as it is. When you throw a newborn into the mix, things can get even trickier, and that was the situation when Michelle and her now-husband began dating. "So we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that," she told Good Housekeeping. However, she said the circumstances helped her learn more about Dave early on. "I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men," she continued. "Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

Having children changed her outlook for the better.

Michelle told Good Housekeeping that having children shifted the way she operated in the world. "One thing that's great about having kids, especially given my career, is that it forces you out of your narcissism," Michelle said. "I mean, I'm in a career where my product is me. So it was nice to have something, someone, come along and take the focus off me." As far as she's concerned, the change was necessary. "I really needed to give myself some distractions from myself," Michelle added.

