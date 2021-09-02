Culture

See Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart's Only Granddaughter Now

The Old Hollywood stars welcomed two children together.

September 2, 2021
Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart are such legendary screen icons that it feels surprising that, to some, they were known as "mom and dad" or "grandma and grandpa," rather than as Bogie and Bacall. But, it's true. During their 12-year marriage, the actors welcomed two children, Stephen Humphrey Bogart and Leslie Howard Bogart. Through Stephen, Bacall and Bogart have three grandchildren: Richard, James, and Brooke.

In particular, Brooke made headlines in the '00s when she was in her late teens and starting a modeling career. Of course, as the only granddaughter of Bacall and Bogart, she was bound to get some attention. Now, Brooke is 32 and living a quieter life. Read on to find out more about what she's doing now and the Bacall-Bogart family as a whole.

The legendary couple have several grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart, and their two children, Stephen and Leslie, in 1955
Bettmann / Getty Images

Bacall and Bogart were married for 12 years, until Bogart's death in 1957 at age 57. They starred in four movies together: To Have and Have Not, The Big Sleep, Dark Passage, and Key Largo. The couple had two children and have three grandchildren. Today, there are great-grandchildren, too.

Four years after Bogart's death, Bacall married actor Jason Robards, and together they had a son, Sam Robards, who is also an actor. Sam has two children, meaning Bacall had five grandchildren in total. She passed away in 2014 at the age of 89.

In a 2005 interview with The Guardian, Bacall was asked if she thinks of herself as a good mother. She replied, "I did the best I could … I wasn't the greatest daughter, either." She continued, "I remember my oldest son, Steve, saying to me once, 'I don't ever remember seeing you with an apron on.' And I thought, that's right, honey, you did not. That was his concept of what a mother should be."

Brooke made headlines in the aughts.

Brooke Bogart on the cover of "Page Six Magazine" in 2008
Page Six Magazine

In 2008, then-19-year-old Brooke was featured on the cover of Page Six Magazine. She was called an "aspiring model," and she said in the interview (via Jezebel), "Some people think I'm a—what's it called?—an heiress, because of who my grandparents are, but I'm not like that at all." At the time, she was signed to Major Model Management.

She lives a quieter life today.

Brooke Bogart in a photo from Facebook
© Brooke Audette / Facebook

While Brooke had a brief time in the spotlight, she didn't become famous like her grandparents. According to an engagement announcement in The Lowell Sun, as of 2016, Brooke was a social worker in Florida. The announcement also noted that she was a graduate of Florida Atlantic University.

She has a family of her own.

Brooke Bogart and Mike Audette
© Brooke Audette / Facebook

Brooke is married to Mike Audette, who, according to the engagement announcement, is an admissions counselor. Judging by Brooke's Facebook page it appears that they have two children—the next generation of Bogart and Bacall's family.

