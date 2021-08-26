The 14 Celebrities Who Have the Most Kids

It seems more and more common that celebrities are having children later in life, and for many of them, that means having smaller families. But there are also those Hollywood broods that really blow our minds. Some stars subscribe to the "more the merrier" philosophy when it comes to children, even expanding their families into the double digits. Read on for the celebrities who have the most kids and to find out more about their (probably pretty chaotic) family lives.

1 Clint Eastwood

Now 91, the legendary Clint Eastwood has made a lot of movies—and a lot of babies. He has eight children, with the youngest in her 20s and the oldest in her 60s. His oldest child, Laurie Murray, had been placed for adoption by her mother as a child and, after finding out that Eastwood was her biological father, forged a relationship with him. His other kids are named Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan.

2 Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy is a proud dad to 10 kids: Eric, Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Angel, Izzy, and Max. And though his career was once his priority, things are different these days.

"Along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision," Murphy told The Mirror in March. "When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s***, you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision."

3 Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is retired from his NBA career, but he's still dad to five children. His oldest, Taahirah, was born in 1996 when Shaq was dating Arnetta Yardborough. Then, he and his ex-wife, Shaunie O'Neal, would go on to have four children: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'arah. He also has a stepson named Myles.

4 Mia Farrow

Mia Farrow is mom to 14 children. She has four biological kids—twins Matthew and Sascha and son Fletcher with ex-husband André Previn, plus Ronan with ex Woody Allen—as well as those she has adopted: Lark, Summer and Soon-Yi Previn, along with Moses, Dylan, Tam, Thaddeus, Quincy, Frankie-Minh, and Isaiah Farrow.

Sadly, Tam, Lark, and Thaddeus passed away within the last 21 years. Amid rumors that started to swirl after the airing of the docuseries Allen v. Farrow, chronicling accusations of sexual assault leveled by Dylan at Allen, Farrow issued a statement on Twitter addressing the deaths of her three children and pushing back against speculation about how they died.

5 Nick Cannon

Actor and host Nick Cannon has been making headlines recently for his large family, but it seems like he couldn't be happier to be a father of seven. He welcomed his first two children, twins Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011, and went on to have another two children with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, Golden and Powerful Queen. Tongues started wagging this summer when Cannon added three more children to his crew in the space of a month: twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and Zen with Alyssa Scott.

"I'm like a seahorse out here with how I'm procreating," Cannon said on his radio show in July 2021. "I'm having these kids on purpose. It ain't no accident!"

6 Alec Baldwin

During his first marriage to Kim Basinger, Alec Baldwin became a dad for the first time to daughter Ireland, who is now all grown up. Since marrying Hilaria Baldwin, he's welcomed six more children. Most recently, Hilaria gave birth to son Eduardo just months before their daughter Lucía arrived via surrogate, meaning that their two youngest children are less than a year apart in age.

"We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world," Hilaria shared on Instagram. "María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives—almost like twins, we love you so much."

7 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Though they have since split, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still share six children, some of whom are biological and some of whom are adopted. Their family includes Shiloh, Pax, Knox, Vivienne, Maddox, and Zahara, who frequently accompany Jolie on the red carpet.

"I'm very fortunate, I have six very capable children," Jolie told E! News in May 2021. "Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're okay. I've got to make sure they're mentally okay,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's okay!' They take really good care of me, and we're such a team, so I am very, very lucky. I worry—I'm always the one that worries—but I adore them. They're cool people."

8 Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is busy running several restaurants, hosting multiple reality shows, and yelling perfectly crafted insults at aspiring chefs, yet somehow, he still finds the time to be a dad to the five children he shares with his wife, Tana. While kids Megan, Holly, Jack, and Tilly are all over the age of 18, in 2019, they added Oscar to the family (and he looks just like his dad).

9 Steven Spielberg

When Steven Spielberg isn't directing some of the most unforgettable films in Hollywood history, he's being a dad to all six of his kids: Max, his son from his first marriage to Amy Irving, and with his children with current wife Kate Capshaw: Theo, Sasha, Sawyer, Mikaela, and Destry. Spielberg is also stepdad to Capshaw's oldest daughter and Grey's Anatomy star, Jessica Capshaw.

10 Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner's brood have made themselves pretty well known, so how could we ever forget that this momager has six kids of her own? In her first marriage to the late Robert Kardashian, Jenner became mom to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob before adding Kendall and Kylie to the mix during her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner.

11 James Van Der Beek

Dawson's Creek star James Van Deer Beek and wife Kimberly are parents to one big family. They have four daughters—Olivia, Gwendolyn, Annabel, and Emilia—and a son, Joshua. The actor frequently shares his family adventures on Instagram, including their recent decision to leave Los Angeles behind and move to Texas.

12 Madonna

When she's not busy being a music legend, Madonna is a mom of six—though it's rare to actually see her with all of them in the same place at the same time! Her children include Lourdes, Rocco, David, and Mercy, along with twins Estere and Stelle, and she said in an interview with Today that being a single mom to so many kids has only made her better.

"The more kids that you have the better you get at being a parent," she said. "It's like everything, the more songs I write the better I get as a songwriter."

13 Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart's journey to becoming a father of eight began in 1963, when his first child with ex Susannah Boffey was born. Ultimately, Stewart and Boffey decided to place their daughter, Sarah, for adoption, though she and the musician did reunite after she turned 18. Stewart went on to have children Kimberly and Sean with first wife Alana, and added to his family when he and girlfriend Kelly Emberg welcomed a daughter, Ruby. In Stewart's next marriage to Rachel Hunter, he had two more children, Liam and Renee, before their split, and after marrying Penny Lancaster, the rest of his brood arrived: sons Alastair and Aiden.

14 Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger has eight children who impressively range from their toddler years to their 50s. He and girlfriend Marsha Hunt welcomed his oldest daughter, Karis, and a year later, his second daughter, Jade, was born while he was still married to Bianca Jagger. After they split, Jagger dated Jerry Hall, and together they had four kids: Elizabeth, James, Georgia May, and Gabriel. In 1999, Jagger and model Luciana Gimenez added another child, Lucas, to the fam, and his youngest son Devereaux, with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, was born in 2016.

