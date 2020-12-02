Culture

Madonna Just Posted a Rare Photo of Her Big, Happy Family

The pop icon showed off all six of her children in a post-Thanksgiving Instagram.

By Sage Young
December 1, 2020
circle

Madonna's Instagram followers are treated to glimpses of her family life pretty frequently; she often shares snaps and videos of her kids—mostly her youngest, twins Stella and Estere. But on Monday, Nov. 30, the legendary pop star made a post memorializing her family Thanksgiving, which brought all six of her children together.

Madonna posted a video of her whole family to her social media, capturing them posing for a family portrait and hanging out together. It's soundtracked by a Nina Simone song and captioned, "A Beautiful Souvenir ………….Giving Thanks. 🙏🏼 #everyday #ninasimone." Read on to see her whole family, and to find out what Madonna's peers are up to these days, check out The Biggest '80s Teen Idols, Then and Now.

Madonna's kids from left: Lourdes, David Banda, Stella, Estere, Rocco, and Mercy

Madonna family photo from Instagram
Instagram/madonna

It was huge news when Madonna welcomed her first child, Lourdes Leon, back in 1996, and again, when she had her son with director Guy RitchieRocco Ritchie, in 2000. But as the public got used to Madonna the mom, you may not have realized that her brood has grown so much in the last 20 years.

Her next youngest is David Banda, now 15, followed by 14-year-old Chifundo "Mercy" James, and finally, her twin daughters. The youngest four were all adopted from Malawi.

"The more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent," Madonna told Today in 2019. When asked whether she'd ever consider having more children, the pop star hedged. "Not right this second, but never say never," she said.

Keep reading to learn about more celebrities with big families.

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy with entire family
Bria Murphy / Instagram

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy is dad to 10 children, who range in age from two years old to 29 years old. In December of 2018, the whole clan posed for a holiday photo together.

Angelina Jolie

'First They Killed my Father' - Premiere Featuring: Loung Ung, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Kimhak Mun, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Sareum Srey Moch
Euan Cherry/WENN.com / Alamy

Exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children. (Though Jolie adopted two of her kids before she and Pitt became an item, he later legally adopted them both.) Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne have been known to accompany their mom to Hollywood events; Vivienne even acted in her movie Maleficent.

James Van Der Beek

james van der beek with wife and five children and two dogs
Instagram/@vanderjames

Former Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly Brook have five kids together, all under the age of 11. They recently shared that they had experienced a pregnancy loss while awaiting their sixth child, and Van Der Beek has been outspoken about the toll that experience can take on a family. For more on that, check out James Van Der Beek Has Moved His Family to Texas After a Devastating Year.

Diddy

Sean p Diddy Combs with sons at "Get Him To The Greek" Premiere at the Greek Theatre In Los Angeles
Tsuni / USA / Alamy Stock Photo

Diddy, otherwise known as Puff Daddy or Sean Combs, is dad to six children between the ages of 14 and 27. He adopted the son of his former partner, Kim Porter, and the couple also welcomed three children while they were together. His eldest and youngest kids are from other relationships. After Porter died in 2018, Diddy said that they were "soulmates."

Mia Farrow

MIA FARROW WITH CHILDREN AND MOM (MAUREEN O'SULLIVAN) in 1976
Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com / Alamy

Actor Mia Farrow has an incredible 14 children in total, though three have sadly passed away. She also has 15 total grandchildren. Of her brood, the most famous is journalist Ronan Farrow, who has reported extensively about the abuses of Harvey Weinstein, as well as the circle of protection around him.

Sage Young
Sage Young is Best Life's Senior SEO Editor. Read more
