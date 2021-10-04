When you're mom's a supermodel, there's a good chance you're going to wind up genetically blessed. Just ask the children of supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, and Heidi Klum, who are becoming stars in the modeling world now, too. Twenty-year-old Kaia Gerber is the face of Louis Vuitton's latest handbag collection, 19-year-old Lila Moss just walked the runway of the Fendi x Versace show in Milan, and Leni Klum posed with her model mom on the cover of Vogue Germany at just 16 in December. Now, there's a new model kid on the block: Cy Busson, who's the spitting image of his famous supermodel mother, Elle Macpherson. Read on to learn all about the 18-year-old college kid who's following in his mom's footsteps.

Cy Busson is one of two sons Elle Macpherson had with her former partner Arpad Busson.

Cy Busson—whose full name is Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson—is one of two children Macpherson had with French financier Arpad Busson. His older brother Flynn, 23, recently graduated from Boston University, where he studied finance and real estate.

The boys grew up in Coral Gables in Miami, Florida, and though Macpherson and Busson split in 2005 when Cy was just two, they've maintained a solid co-parenting relationship.

Cy's first modeling gig was actually with his mom and brother when he was just 16.

In 2019, Cy appeared along with his mother and brother on the cover of Vogue Australia, which Cy excitedly posted about on Instagram. In the accompanying feature story on the family, Macpherson noted that she tried to keep her sons out of the public eye while they were growing up. But she did admit that her children lived a very privileged life.

"We certainly have opportunities as a family that I didn't have as a child," she told the outlet. "There's no use pretending we don't live like that. You know, the kids fly to Europe regularly, they went to good schools in England. We are an international family … but I have to say the most beautiful moments really are the simplest times when we've been brought together, things like road trips."

Among the unique privileges of being a supermodel's son is the opportunity to model. In addition to the Vogue Australia cover in 2019, Cy also appeared in an Architectural Digest feature on Macpherson's Coral Gables home and was bit by the modeling bug. He began working with local photographers and building a portfolio. Then in 2020, he, Flynn, and Macpherson came together again to pose on the cover of Elle France, photographed by Macpherson's famous ex Gilles Bensimon.

Cy has already made his first solo magazine cover appearance.

In 2020, Cy began working with several fashion photographers and was signed to Next Model Management.

Earlier this year, he starred in his first editorial for InStyle's Hungarian edition. Since then, he's also graced the cover of Glamour Man's Russian edition (seen here) and starred in a fashion editorial shoot shot by Tyler Kenny for the online magazine Vanity Teen.

"My bio Cy boi," Macpherson wrote on Instagram along with images from the Glamour Man shoot. "Congratulations on your first cover."

Despite his burgeoning modeling career, Cy is pursuing an education, too.

In August, Macpherson documented dropping Cy off for his freshman year at Babson College in Massachusetts.

"I'm so filled with love as he steps into this new chapter of his life," Macpherson wrote on Instagram. "Like most parents, I hope we've supported him in developing the skills and tools to help him ground his newfound independence. Self-responsibility, self-sufficiency, self-reliance, and self-determination. Kindness, patience, and understanding towards others—and himself. It's been a tender milestone as we both take on this new experience with excitement, courage, and commitment."

