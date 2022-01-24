Culture

See Iconic Model Twiggy Now at 72

She went from modeling and acting to hosting and designing.

By Lia Beck
January 24, 2022
By Lia Beck
January 24, 2022

In the 1960s, Twiggy (real name: Lesley Lawson née Hornby) quickly became one of the top models working and one of the most recognizable faces of the decade. And today, Twiggy is still one of the most famous models in history, even though her actual modeling career only lasted a few years. After making it big in fashion, she became a singer and actor, releasing several albums, winning two Golden Globe awards for her role in 1971's The Boy Friend, and receiving a Tony nomination for My One and Only in 1983.

But Twiggy's career doesn't stop there. In recent years, she has remained in the public eye and taken on new endeavors, including hosting and designing. Read on to learn more about the 72-year-old's life today.

RELATED: See Laugh-In Star Jo Anne Worley Now at 84.

She became a dame.

Twiggy holding her Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire award in 2019
John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In 2019, Twiggy became Dame Twiggy. She was named a Dame Commander by Prince Charles for services to fashion, the arts, and charity, as reported by People.

"I've met him before," Twiggy said of Prince Charles, according to ITV. "He's really nice and he said, 'Congratulations, about time you got this, we're all thrilled for you.'" She added, "Officially it's Dame Lesley but call me Dame Twiggy. I think Dame Twiggy sounds best."

She was a reality TV judge.

Twiggy, J. Alexander, and Tyra Banks on "America's Next Top Model"
CBS Television Distribution

From 2005 to 2007, Twiggy was a judge for five seasons of America's Next Top Model. She appeared alongside fellow model Tyra Banks, runway coach J. Alexander, and photographer Nigel Barker. More recently, she appeared as a judge on a 2019 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She started her own podcast.

Twiggy at a screening of "The Boy Friend" in 2019
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Everyman

In 2020, Twiggy started her own podcast, Tea with Twiggy. "When we decided to do it, I said I want it to be like people going out for a chat for tea, or just getting together and having a chat," she said during a 2020 interview with Good Morning Britain. "They're not really interviews, so amazing things come out because people start telling stories." Twiggy's guests have included Emma Thompson, Molly Ringwald, Brooke Shields, Rufus Wainwright, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

She'd like to put out another album.

Twiggy at the Johnstons of Elgin presentation at London Fashion Week in February 2020
Tabatha Fireman/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Twiggy released her most recent album, Romantically Yours in 2011, and she'd like to put out another sometime soon. "I'd love to do another album," she told Express in 2018. "[T]he process of being in a studio with musicians and getting tracks down is so wonderful. My daughter has a beautiful voice and we had always wanted to do a song together, so she joined me to record one."

She's collaborated on design projects.

Twiggy at the Goodwood Revival 2019
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Twiggy had a clothing line with British department store Marks & Spencer for several years. More recently, she also worked on designing a line of eyeglasses with Specsavers. "I'm not equipped to design glasses by myself, so I work with an amazing guy," she told Express. "He brings the new technology and I'll come with colors and shapes I like."

Of her career in recent years, she told Express, "I pick and choose what I do now and don't really say 'yes' to things unless I feel passionate about them, which at this time of life is very important. I think I deserve that at my age."

Her family is very important to her.

Twiggy with daughter Carly, stepson Jason, and husband Leigh Lawson at her damehood ceremony in 2019
Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Image

In her interviews, Twiggy makes it clear how important her family is to her, including her husband, Leigh Lawson, her daughter, Carly, her stepson, Jason, and her grandchildren. Twiggy married Lawson in 1988, after being married to her first husband, Michael Witney, from 1977 until his death in 1983; although they were already separated by that time. "It was tough, but somehow you get through. You can't live a life and not have ups and downs, can you?" she told Good Housekeeping U.K. in 2021.

"My number one is family. It always has been, even when Carly was little. If it didn't work for Carly, I didn't do it," Twiggy told Express. She added of her grandchildren, "I'm number one babysitter—and very happy to be. They are small for so little time and if you miss that, it'd be terrible."

RELATED: See Former Teen Idol Shaun Cassidy Now at 63.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • This Is How Long You Stay Contagious With COVID
    This Is How Long You Stay Contagious With COVID
    Health

    This Is How Long You Stay Contagious With COVID

    According to the most recent data.

  • A woman shopping in the freezer section of a grocery store
    A woman shopping in the freezer section of a grocery store
    Health

    The FDA Just Issued Warnings About These Items

    You might want to check your freezer right away.

  • Emma Thompson at a screening of "Dolittle" in 2020
    Emma Thompson at a screening of "Dolittle" in 2020
    Culture

    Emma Thompson Opens Up About Nude Scene

    Why she wanted to show her body onscreen at 62.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci appearing on ABC News' This Week on Jan. 23, 2022
    Dr. Anthony Fauci appearing on ABC News' This Week on Jan. 23, 2022
    Health

    Fauci: Omicron Will Cause "Pain and Suffering" Here

    These states could see worse outcomes.

  • A portrait of Shaun Cassidy from the 1970s
    A portrait of Shaun Cassidy from the 1970s
    Culture

    See Former Teen Idol Shaun Cassidy Now

    Now 63, he's made a major career change.

  • You're More Likely to Get MS If You've Had This
    You're More Likely to Get MS If You've Had This
    Health

    You're More Likely to Get MS If You've Had This

    This could mean a major breakthrough for MS patients.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group