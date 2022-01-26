Lynda Day George Played Casey on "Mission: Impossible." See Her Now at 77.

Decades before it became a hit film franchise starring Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible was a '60s TV sensation. Premiering in 1966, the action series followed a group of secret agents who embark on secret missions to stop dictators, con artists, and other criminals. The original cast included Barbara Bain, Greg Morris, Peter Lupus, and Martin Landau as members of the Impossible Mission Force, though as the show evolved, so did the agency. For example, in Season 6, Lynda Day George joined Mission: Impossible to play agent Lisa Casey. Though she was only part of the series for two seasons, she still made an impact on fans. Read on to find out what George has been doing since her M:I days.

George has been retired from acting since 1989.

In the '60s, before her Mission: Impossible debut, George—then just Lynda Day—popped up in several popular shows, including The Fugitive, Bonanza, and Flipper. But playing Lisa Casey was her big break.

After the spy series ended, George went on to more television appearances, playing roles in Fantasy Island, Murder She Wrote, and three episodes of The Love Boat, among other projects. She also frequently co-starred with her second husband, fellow actor Christopher George, in many TV movies and cult horror films, the latter of which brought her a new following. But when Christopher, who was also father to her two children, died unexpectedly in 1983, George decided it was time to take a step back from the entertainment world.

"After Chris died, I needed to take care of my family," George told the Mansfield News Journal in 2021.

She took on a few jobs in the '80s, with her most recent credit fittingly being reprising the role of Lisa Casey in the Mission: Impossible revival series in 1989. Getting away from Hollywood, she and her kids, Nicky and Krisinda Casey, moved to Washington state. She married third husband Doug Cronin in 1990, and they were together until his death in 2010.

She's planning a comeback.

It's been over 30 years since George stepped in front of the camera, but in her Mansfield News Journal interview, she said she was ready to get back out there.

"With all I've been through, I've 'grown up' and can bring better comprehension and more wisdom to a role," she explained. "I have a busy life now, but I'm committed to returning to acting and will do whatever it takes to get back."

Working on her acting return isn't the only project George has been keeping busy with. In 2020, she shared on Twitter that she's been working on a memoir, though it hasn't hit shelves yet.

She looks back on her time on Mission: Impossible fondly.

George has nothing but positive things to say about working on Mission: Impossible—even after joining the show so late in the game.

"The cast was wonderful. They were so kind and welcoming to me," she told Fox News in 2021. "I had no idea what to expect because the show was already established and successful before I came along. But they all put me completely at ease. I loved being around them. I felt right at home from the start."

George found out she was pregnant with her daughter when working on the series. Fortunately, she told the outlet that the cast and crew were very accommodating, even as she had to miss some episodes.

"Everyone was thrilled. They were willing to work around me and certainly made things a lot easier for me. I was really blessed to be part of such a wonderful show," she said. "I felt completely supported by a wonderful group. I couldn't have been happier."

She's happy with her life today.

As George makes her Hollywood comeback, she's still clear on her priorities. She told Closer last year that what she's most proud of is "definitely [her] kids and the things they are doing." She also raved about spending time with grandchildren, Sarah and Chris, the latter of whom is named after her late husband.

"Every time I see him, he looks more and more like Chris," she told the magazine. "It's wonderful, because it's like I get to see him all over again. He has a really good heart and is very straightforward, just like Chris was."

She also told the Mansfield News Journal that she is loving life in Washington, where her daughter also lives.

"My house is between the ocean and an inlet, and I love it here," she said. "I do a lot of gardening and I'm involved with many local groups including the theater."

George has also stayed in touch with fans and her roots, whether that means attending horror conventions or giving interviews about Mission: Impossible's legacy.

