See Billy Joel's Daughters, Who Are 6 and 3, in Rare Photos

You likely know that legendary singer Billy Joel has a 35-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel, with ex Christie Brinkley. The piano man and his singer-songwriter daughter have even shared the stage together. But Billy is a bit more private when it comes to his younger daughters, six-year-old Della Joel and three-year-old Remy Joel. However, on Thursday, the 72-year-old music legend shared a series of adorable photos of his younger daughters, who definitely take after their dad. To see the sweet photos of Billy's young lookalikes, read on.

Billy Joel shared rare photos of his younger daughters to celebrate Della's birthday.

On Aug. 12, Billy took to Instagram to share a handful of photos of his precious middle child. "Happy sixth Birthday Della Rose! On your birthday, it reminds us of how grateful we are to have you in our lives," he wrote. "You and your sister have been our quarantine entertainment. There are no other people we would want to be stuck with at home!!! We love you more every day and year."

Billy shares his two younger daughters with his current wife, Alexis Roderick.

Billy shares Della and Remy with 37-year-old Alexis Roderick. The pair got married in July 2015, and Della arrived a month later. Business Insider reports that Roderick worked at Morgan Stanley and Merill Lynch before marrying Billy, but she now focuses on being a mother and equestrian. According to Business Insider, the couple met at a restaurant on Long Island and their relationship started as a friendship.

Billy's younger daughters are also close to their half-sister.

For Alexa's birthday in December, Billy shared a video of Della singing happy birthday to her big sister on Instagram, and wrote a caption in the voice of his younger daughters. "You have been singing us lullabies since we were born. We are so excited to finally get to sing to you on your birthday. We love you more than words can say!" the caption read. The post also included photos of Alexa with her sisters as babies.

Billy has said his daughters keep him young.

In talking about his younger daughters in 2019, Billy told Rolling Stone that having babies in his later years comes with one major difference. "People think I'm my kid's grandfather. I take [Della] to school and one of the other parents will go, 'Oh, your granddaughter's so cute.' I just say, 'OK, thank you,'" he said. "I didn't know that I would be a father again at this age, but I'm glad I am. They keep you young."

When asked if he's learned more about women by being a father to three daughters, he said, "All my life's been women. I was raised by women—my dad wasn't around. I've been married numerous times, and I've got three daughters. So, a lot of estrogen in my life." (Roderick is Billy's fourth wife. Before Brinkley, he was married to Elizabeth Weber Small and after divorcing Brinkley, he was married to celebrity chef Katie Lee.)

He described his own upbringing as "very gentle." "It was very loving, very warm, and I appreciate that about women," Billy said. "I see that in my daughters too. I'm gonna bring up these kids who one day will be mothers themselves, and I hope they're like my mom."

