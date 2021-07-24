See Tom Selleck's Daughter, Who's a Model and Pro Athlete

Tom Selleck will forever be remembered as the star of the Hawaiian-set TV drama Magnum P.I., the police procedural series Blue Bloods, and of course, the film classic Three Men and a Baby. Yet, according to interviews with the A-list actor, the most important role he's ever had is as a husband and father of two.

Having married once before, Selleck was already a father to a 10-year-old son when he met his second wife, British-born stage actress Jillie Joan Mack. According to Country Living magazine, the pair hit it off after Selleck saw Mack perform in a London production of Cats in 1986, sparking a whirlwind romance. Once her contract was up, Mack reportedly relocated to Hawaii, where Selleck was shooting Magnum P.I., and the pair was married within the year.

By 1988, the happy couple welcomed their only child together, daughter Hannah Margaret Selleck. Wanting to focus on his family life, Selleck scaled back on his acting career and relocated the family away from the spotlight (he credits this for the fact that the marriage is still going strong 33 years later). Today, Hannah is an athlete and model who runs a family business with her famous dad. Read on to see what she looks like today, and to find out what she's been up to all of these years!

She's an established equestrian pro.

Given her Hollywood heritage, many may have expected Hannah Selleck to pursue a career in acting, but she knew from a very young age that her true passion was for horseback riding.

In her amateur career, Hannah won a string of medals at the 2008 North American Youth Championships, the 2008 Platinum Performance/U.S. Equestrian Federation (USEF) Show Jumping Talent Search Finals–West, and the 2007 Pessoa/USEF Medal Finals. She won her first grand prix in 2010 at the Blenheim Summer Classic in California.

Most recently, as a pro athlete, Hannah earned top five finishes in St. Moritz, Switzerland; Belgium; the Netherlands; and the Canadian Pacific Grand Prix at the 2015 Longines Masters of Los Angeles, according to Palm Beach Illustrated.

She says she wouldn't have pursued this career path if not for her parents.

In 1988, the year that Hannah was born, her family moved to a 65-acre ranch on the outskirts of Los Angeles. Beginning at the age of four, Hannah rode her father's horses and ultimately attended the Foxwood Riding School in Westlake Village, California.

While Hannah chose not to follow in her parents' professional footsteps, she says she derived much of her work ethic from them. "Because [my parents are] both artists, they believe in the idea that you have to be very passionate about what you do to be successful," she told Equestrian Living magazine in 2021. "They encouraged me to be passionate about it and immersed in it, and from there it was kind of on me how much I wanted it. They always let me take the lead," she added.

Today she runs a family horse breeding business.

After college, Hannah knew she needed to find a way to sustain her passion for competitive riding. After taking several apprenticeships in the equestrian world, she turned to boutique horse breeding to financially support her show career.

"We want to show that we can produce horses in the States, having them on the ground as foals and bringing them up through the young horse classes," Hannah told Equestrian Living regarding the family business, Descanso Farm. "I don't have a large team, so with me being the main rider, I prefer to focus on producing quality, not quantity," she added.

Hannah has also dabbled in modeling.

Beyond her passion for horses, Hannah has dabbled in the world of modeling. Most notably, she was the face of the Los Angeles based company Reviver, which makes freshening wipes that remove odor from clothing.

She has also graced the covers of several equestrian and lifestyle magazines, including Palm Beach Illustrated, Equestrian Living, Horse & Style, Sidelines, and more.

She may have stayed out of Hollywoods limelight, but in her own chosen field, it seems she's still a star!

