See Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Make Her Red Carpet Debut

Julia Roberts may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but she's managed to keep her family life very private. The actor married cinematographer Danny Moder in 2002 and the couple has three children together: 16-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, and 14-year-old son Henry Moder. While Roberts never posts photos of her children on social media or brings them to premieres or events, Moder will occasionally give his Instagram followers a peek at how their kids are doing. But at one of the biggest movie events of the year, the Cannes Film Festival, Moder brought his only daughter along as his plus-one. Read on to see Julia Roberts' teenage daughter Hazel Moder make her red carpet debut at Cannes.

Hazel Moder attended a screening of her dad's movie at Cannes.

Hazel Moder wore a long lace dress and chunky black shoes to accompany her father to a screening of Flag Day at the Cannes Film Festival on July 10. Moder served as the cinematographer of the film, which stars Sean Penn. The movie is a real family affair, even beyond the Moders: Penn's grown-up children, Dylan and Hopper Penn, both appear in Flag Day. Dylan stars as Jennifer Vogel, who wrote the book upon which the movie is based called Flim-Flam Man: The True Story Of My Father's Counterfeit Life.

This is the first time Hazel's been seen since 2019.

In Sept. 2019, shortly before her 15th birthday, Moder posted a photo of Hazel on his Instagram account.

"The Day Of the Daughter," he wrote in the caption. "So lucky this girl is my daughter…and that she takes these awesome selfies on my phone. Staying gnarly."

As Moder's Instagram account shows, the Roberts-Moder clan stays active. He often posts photos and videos of the kids outdoors, surfing, jumping on trampolines, swimming, and skateboarding.

Moder recently shared a photo of Phinnaeus on Instagram, too.

Phinnaeus, or Finn, Moder is perhaps the most camera shy of Roberts' kids, but at the end of June, Moder posted a photo of his son from behind, where you can clearly see he still has the bright red hair he's had since he was young.

As Roberts' kids have grown up, she's gotten candid about how difficult it is raising teenagers. In a 2018 interview with Oprah Winfrey for Harper's Bazaar, Roberts said: "It's different than when I might have said to my mom, 'Mom, you don't know what it's like to be a teenager today,' even though she probably did. Danny and I really don't know what it's like to be a teenager today. Sometimes my kids ask me things and I just say to them, 'I'm going to say no, and I'm going to look into it because I don't even know what we're talking about.'"

And Moder also recently showed off Henry's skating skills.

On June 18, Moder wished Henry a happy 14th birthday on Instagram. He shared a slow-motion video of his son doing tricks on his skateboard and captioned it, "Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry." In the comments, many people couldn't help but notice how much Henry is a "spitting image" and "chip off the ol block" of Moder, with some calling him his dad's "mini me."

A month earlier, Moder showed the young teen skateboarding to school with the caption, "Morning commute."

