Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are two of the most famous people on the planet, but their kids keep their own lives a little more under the radar. So, whenever they do shares pieces of their lives on social media, fans are intrigued by the updates. On Wednesday, Kidman and Cruise's daughter, Bella Kidman Cruise, posted a video of herself during the England vs. Denmark Euro 2020 game to her Instagram Story. The 28-year-old artist, who lives in England, was waiting on pins and needles to see if her team was going to come out on top, which they did in a 2-1 win.

Bella mostly posts photos of her art to her Instagram, so the selfie video was a rare occurrence. Read on to see the glimpse she shared and for more about her life today.

She was rooting for an England win.

The short black and white video Bella posted on Instagram shows her changing her expression from a relaxed one to a grimace. "My face during extra time…" she captioned it. "Fingers crossed." She also added a English flag emoji.

The last time she shared a photo of herself was in February.

In February 2021, Bella posted a selfie, also in black and white, and promoted her art in the caption. "Same face, new prints now available on the shop," the artist wrote. Bella sells items printed with her artwork on her website, including tote bags, T-shirts, and phone cases.

She's married and lives in London.

Bella married her British husband Max Parker in 2015, and they reside in London. The couple had a small Scientology wedding with only close friends in attendance. In 2016, Bella commented on the wedding to the Daily Mail. While the couples' parents weren't there, Bella dispelled rumors that she wasn't in touch with Kidman and Cruise. "Of course [we talk], they're my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is full of s***," she said.

Bella's brother Connor has a passion for cooking.

In addition to adopting Bella while they were together, Kidman and Cruise also adopted a son, Connor, who is now 26. Like Bella, Connor keeps his life fairly private. He lives in Florida, and his Instagram presence is focused on his cooking—he has an entire Instagram account dedicated to his love of grilling meat. Bella and Connor also have three younger half-siblings. Kidman has two young daughters, Sunday and Faith, with husband Keith Urban; Cruise shares 15-year-old Suri Cruise with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

It's been rumored that Bella and Connor are closer with their father than their mother.

While Bella shot down rumors that she doesn't speak to her parents, it's been rumored that she and her brother are closer to their dad, because they are all Scientologists, while Kidman is not.

"I'm very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships," Kidman said of her adult children in an interview with Australia's Who magazine in 2018. "I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is. They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them." She added, "And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe—that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here."

