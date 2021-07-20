See Mariah Carey's Lookalike Daughter Make Her Modeling Debut

This celebrity offspring is making her modeling debut in a very special way: by channeling her famous mom! In a new campaign for OshKosh B'gosh, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe Cannon, plays her mom at age 10. Monroe is just one of a few young models to portray famous figures as children in the back-to-school campaign, with the others taking on the roles of Muhammad Ali and Outkast musicians Andre 3000 and Big Boi. But, Carey's ad is extra special because she's being portrayed by her own 10-year-old lookalike daughter. Read on to see Monroe in action and to find out more about the Cannon-Carey family.

RELATED: See Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Make Her Red Carpet Debut.

Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe plays her as a young songwriter in a new OshKosh B'gosh ad.

OshKosh's new campaign is called "Today Is Someday," and it focuses on young Carey, Ali, and the members of Outkast dreaming about their futures.

In the ad about Carey, Monroe is shown writing songs, singing into a hairbrush, and meeting a butterfly—a reference to Carey's famous 1997 album of the same name—while wearing overalls and showing off her long curly hair just like her mom wore at the start of her career.

As a 10-year-old version of her mom, Monroe talks about all of Carey's big dreams.

In a voiceover in the ad, Monroe talks about the things Carey was dreaming of at a young age and her achievements to come. "Someday, it's gonna be different," she says. "The melodies that live in my head, someday they'll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year. Artist of the decade. Artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How's that for a daydream?" (That's another reference to Carey's 1995 album.)

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Carey loved the message behind the campaign.

With this being her daughter's modeling debut, it's clear that the special opportunity stood out to Carey. "As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams," the singer said in a statement. "Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path."

Carey recently shared a photo of herself as a child, and you can definitely see the resemblance.

Carey had a big hit on her hands last year, not with a song, but with her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Recently, she announced the upcoming release of the paperback edition, which features a photo of Carey as a young girl on the cover. "My little girl self is jumping up and down right now!" Carey captioned an Instagram of the new cover, which she revealed in June. Looking at the image, it's clear Monroe takes after her mom.

Monroe also has a twin brother.

Monroe also has a twin brother, Moroccan Cannon, and Carey famously calls the duo "Dem Babies." Moroccan has yet to enter the business, but both he and Monroe have been known to join their mom on stage ever since they were young.

When Carey was awarded the Guinness World Record for Highest-Charting Holiday Song by a Solo Artist—for "All I Want for Christmas Is You," of course—in Nov. 2019 in Los Vegas, Roc and Roe, as Carey refers to them for short, were there to celebrate with her.

RELATED: Shakira Just Shared a Rare Photo of Her Lookalike Son.