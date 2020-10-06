Of all the long-awaited celebrity memoirs, Mariah Carey's was easily one of the most hotly anticipated. The pop icon's book, which hit stores on Sept. 29, offers a candid look at a major star who hasn't always been forthcoming about her personal life. Fans have pored over the tome, thrilled by the singer's surprisingly revealing reflections. But anyone reading The Meaning of Mariah Carey for insight into her short-lived engagement to James Packer will be sorely disappointed, because he's not mentioned in the memoir at all.

For those who don't remember all the ins-and-outs of Carey's personal life, here's a brief refresher: The singer started dating Australian billionaire Packer in 2015, and the couple got engaged in Jan. 2016, E! News reported. By October, Carey and Packer had broken up, and while People reported they might get back together, that never happened. So, what went wrong? Don't look to the memoir for answers.

In an Oct. 5 interview with The Guardian, Carey was asked directly why there's not a single mention of Packer in the book. "If it was a relationship that mattered, it's in the book," she explained. "If not, it didn't occur."

That might sound cold, but it's also trademark Mariah Carey. After all, she invented "I don't know her" shade. And when it comes to Packer, it sounds like the relationship simply wasn't as meaningful as expected, even if they were engaged at one point. "We didn't have a physical relationship, to be honest with you," she told The Guardian.

There are plenty of scintillating details in The Meaning of Mariah Carey when it comes to her other past relationships, including her marriages to Tommy Mottola and Nick Cannon, as well as confirmation of her fling with Derek Jeter. Sadly for Packer, he simply didn't make the cut. Though given how Carey writes about some of the other men—and the bedroom detail she just revealed in the Guardian interview—the billionaire might be glad to be excluded.

Mariah Carey's memoir is getting a ton of attention, but there are plenty more celebrity memoirs now in stores and on the horizon. Keep reading for a list of the ones we're most excited about, and for more A-lister relationships that might have slipped your mind, revisit these Celebrity Couples From the 2000s You Totally Forgot About.

1 Let Love Rule by Lenny Kravitz

Need more insight into a musician's personal life? Lenny Kravitz has a memoir of his own, and it's in stores as of Oct. 6. The book covers the early life of the 56-year-old rock star, focusing on the 25 years between his birth and the release of his 1989 album, which gives the book its title, Let Love Rule. And for more memoirs you can't miss, these are The 20 Best Celebrity Memoirs of All Time.

2 Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes) by Mindy Kaling

Also out now: Mindy Kaling's latest essay collection, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes). While the writer and actor has revealed details about her personal life before, her newest work goes deeper when it comes to her life as a single mother. And for more surprising celebrity tidbits, here are 50 Celebrities Whose Real Names You Never Knew.

3 I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star Rachel Bloom is not the same person as the character she played on her series, but she's never been shy about the inspiration she drew from her personal life. Now fans will be able to learn even more about the real Bloom in this personal essay collection due out Nov. 17. And for more celebrities who welcomed new additions this year, here are 15 Celebrities Who've Had Babies During the Pandemic.

4 No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality by Michael J. Fox

Also on Nov. 17, you can pick up a copy of the latest book by Michael J. Fox, which is actually his fourth memoir. Like his past books, No Time Like the Future will include the actor's observations and insight into life with Parkinson's disease, which he has been living with since 1991. And for more useful content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 It's Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life by Kathie Lee Gifford

Looking for some inspiration? Kathie Lee Giffords' upcoming book It's Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life might be just what you need. According to the publisher, the book "offers her personal story along with insights, wisdom, and inspiration for those women who are facing their own life changes." And for more major celebrities of all ages, discover The Biggest Star Who's the Same Age as You.