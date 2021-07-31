Culture

See Steven Seagal's Daughter, Who's a Model and Aspiring WWE Star

Dad was an action hero, mom was a model—now Arissa LeBrock is a rising star in both fields.

By Lauren Gray
July 31, 2021
Lauren Gray
By Lauren Gray
July 31, 2021

In his heyday in the '80s and '90s, Steven Seagal was one of the most famous action heroes in Hollywood. A trained martial artist with a 7th-dan black belt in aikido, he was known for his explosive fight scenes in big, blockbuster films like Above the Law, Hard to Kill, Under Siege, and more. Beyond his busy acting career, Seagal was busy behind the scenes as a father of seven children, three of whom he shares with the former actor and model Kelly LeBrock. Today, their youngest child, Arissa LeBrock, is following both parents' footsteps into the world of entertainment. She's throwing her hat in the ring to become a professional WWE wrestler, in addition to her budding career as a model. Read on to see what she looks like now!

RELATED: Kelly LeBrock Was Everyone's '80s Crush. See What She's Up to Now.

Arissa LeBrock grew up outside of the spotlight.

Arissa LeBrock in a white dress
Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images

When Arissa was just three years old, her parents ended their decade-long marriage amid a cheating scandal between Seagal and the couple's nanny, Arissa Wolf. At that time, Kelly moved her three children to a ranch in Santa Barbara County, choosing to raise her son and two daughters outside of the limelight.

"When I split with Steven [Seagal], the divorce was very ugly, and details of the case were on the evening news," LeBrock, now 61, told the U.K.'s Daily Mail (via Us Magazine). "I didn't want my kids seeing it, so I simply got rid of the TV. I moved my kids out of L.A. so they could grow up with real people—the kids of gas pump attendants, plumbers and real family people."

RELATED: This Up-and-Coming Swimsuit Model Kept Her Famous Father a Secret.

Today, Arissa is following in her dad's footsteps into martial arts.

Arissa LeBrock
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime

Even though Arissa was raised primarily by her mother, it's clear that her father's passion for martial arts runs in her blood. In 2020, she shared via social media that she was invited to WWE wrestling tryouts, thanks to her proficiency in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and her background in entertainment.

If she succeeds, the now 28-year-old would reportedly join NXT, the WWE's "talent developmental system" in which wrestling stars train for their time in the square circle and concoct their stage personas.

RELATED: See The Rock's 19-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Climbing Up the WWE Ranks.

She's also a model, like her famous mom.

Arissa LeBrock modeling
run Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Just as her father had an effect on her career, it seems Arissa's mother also shaped her professional path. Outside of her WWE aspirations, Arissa is known primarily for her work as a runway and print model. She can be seen in campaigns for Ashley Stewart and throughout the pages of PLUS Model Magazine. Arissa shared in a recent bio (via Bustle) that she is on "a crusade to earn acceptance for non-traditional body types" through her modeling.

On Instagram recently, she shared that she's struggled to embrace her body. "Things haven't been easy. Yes, I am blessed beyond measure, I don't forget for one second how lucky I am. What I am talking about is the battle I have been fighting my whole life. Fluctuating up and down the scales. This time last year I had visible abs. Today I have a little tummy and my a** and thighs are bigger than ever," she wrote to her followers in June 2021. But she remembered that "what matters, is that you are nice to yourself. What matters is you accept yourself. What matters, is that you LOVE yourself. Accept the change. Embrace it. … You are worth it. Always."

And for more entertainment news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Now, Arissa wants to find success on her own terms.

Arissa and Kelly LeBrock in red dress white dress
Ryan Miller/WireImage via Getty Images

In 2017, Arissa also joined the cast of Growing Up Supermodel, a Lifetime reality show about celebrity kids who aspire to become models. The series documented her rise within the world of modeling, including the challenges she faced as the only plus-sized model on the show. Despite the obvious impact Arissa's famous parents have had on her, she wants to pursue her own path and succeed on her own terms. In a promo for the reality show, she shared a comment she commonly received: "Oh, you're Kelly Le Brock's daughter. You're Steven Seagal's daughter," she said. "No, I'm me," she corrected.

RELATED: See Tom Selleck's Daughter, Who's a Model and Pro Athlete.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Various bottles of craft, microbrews, IPAs, bitter, ale, wheat, domestic and imported beer styles from around the world on shelf display in store.
    Various bottles of craft, microbrews, IPAs, bitter, ale, wheat, domestic and imported beer styles from around the world on shelf display in store.
    Culture

    This Is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Your State

    Spoiler alert: Bud Light isn't the king of the kegger.

  • Judo Olympian Martyna Trajdos defends coach who slapped her face as part of pregame ritual
    Judo Olympian Martyna Trajdos defends coach who slapped her face as part of pregame ritual
    Culture

    Olympian Defends Coach's Controversial Face Slap

    This pre-competition "ritual" had people outraged.

  • guy looking at his beard at bathroom mirror
    guy looking at his beard at bathroom mirror
    Health

    If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get Your Liver Checked

    The Mayo Clinic warns that it could be serious.

  • Woman scratching arm because it stings in a park with copy space
    Woman scratching arm because it stings in a park with copy space
    Smarter Living

    Never Do This to Fight Off Mosquitoes

    Officials are warning against this major mistake.

  • Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Health

    If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

    A negative test won't do if you're of vaccination age.

  • 7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    Culture

    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend

    What to marathon on your days off.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group