See Mick Jagger's 8 Kids, Ranging From 4 to 50 Years Old

For nearly 60 years, Mick Jagger has been the frontman of The Rolling Stones. Over the course of those 60 years, the Stones have become a legendary rock band, and Jagger has also lived a lot of life outside of his music. At 78 years old, he's father to eight children, ranging in age from 50 to four years old, and also has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. With all of Mick Jagger's kids making careers, lives, and headlines of their own—yes, even the four-year-old has done that last one—let's take a look at who each of the musician's kids are and what they're up to.

RELATED: See David Bowie and Iman's Daughter at 20.

Karis Jagger

Jagger welcomed his oldest daughter, 50-year-old Karis Jagger, in 1970 with actor, writer, and model Marsha Hunt. Karis worked as a production assistant on films in the late '90s and early '00s, and more recently produced a couple of projects, including the Netflix docuseries High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. She also co-runs the food blog Hey Sistah. Karis has two children, Mazie and Zak, with her husband Jonathan Watson.

Jade Jagger

Jade Jagger is Jagger's daughter with his ex-wife Bianca Jagger. Jade was born in 1971 and is 49 years old. She's also a former model who became a jewelry designer and also an interior designer of luxury residences, according to Forbes. Jade started her jewelry line in 1996 and also worked for the brand Asprey. She has three children: Assisi and Amba with her ex Piers Jackson, and a son, Ray, with her husband Adrian Fillary. Jade also has two grandchildren from her daughter Assisi.

Elizabeth "Lizzy" Jagger

Elizabeth Jagger is Jagger's first of four children with Jerry Hall. Like her mother, 37-year-old Elizabeth is also a model and has worked with Tommy Hilfiger, Lancôme, Sonia Rykiel, and more. She is also an advocate for the Equal Rights Amendment and works to try to get the legislation passed. Elizabeth welcomed her first child, Eugene, with film producer Christopher Behlau in 2020.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

James Jagger

Hall and Jagger's second child is James Jagger, who was born in 1985. The 35-year-old is an actor and musician, who fronted the band Turbogeist. He also starred in the series Vinyl—which his father executive produced—and wrote some of the songs in the show with his old bandmates, according to an interview with Billboard. He's played roles in the movies The Deep House, The Last Full Measure, and The Outpost and is married to artist Anoushka Sharma.

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger is another of Jagger's children with Hall. Like her mom and elder sister, 29-year-old Georgia is a fashion model. She has walked the runway for a number of top designers including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Versace, and has appeared on magazines including Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. Georgia also co-owns the hair dye brand Bleach London.

Gabriel Jagger

Jagger and Hall's youngest child together is 23-year-old Gabriel Jagger. According to Tatler, Gabriel "trained as a journalist" at British newspaper The Times, which is owned by his stepfather Rupert Murdoch, Hall's current husband. Gabriel launched the website Why Now in 2019, which Jagger posted about on social media. Gabriel just married a Swiss socialite named Anouk Winzenried in July 2021, as reported by People.

Lucas Morad-Jagger

Jagger welcomed his now-22-year-old son Lucas Morad-Jagger with model and TV host Luciana Gimenez Morad in 1999. Compared to his older siblings, the public doesn't know as much about Lucas, but he was recently covered in entertainment news when he underwent ear surgery and when older sister Georgia posted photos of them together.

Deveraux Jagger

Jagger's youngest child is four-year-old Deveraux Jagger, whose mother is ballerina Melanie Hamrick. She's been in a relationship with Jagger since 2014, according to People, and they welcomed their son in 2016. Deveraux recently made headlines when he attended a screening of Peter Rabbit 2 with his mom in London and they posed for photos together.

RELATED: See Elvis Presley's 3 Granddaughters Now.