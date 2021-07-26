See Michael J. Fox's 4 Kids All Grown Up

Michael J. Fox and his wife of more than 30 years, Tracy Pollan, met on the set of the seminal 1980s sitcom Family Ties, where Pollan briefly played the girlfriend to Fox's iconic character Alex P. Keaton. The couple married in 1988 but almost immediately faced a major challenge. In 1991, Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease after noticing some subtle symptoms on the set of his movie Doc Hollywood. He was only 29-years-old at the time.

As he's fought against Parkinson's for the last three decades years, Fox and Pollan's relationship has endured, and they have four children together, three daughters and a son. Fox, now 60, recently shared a photo of his oldest and it's clear he's the spitting image of his dad. Read on to see them together and to find out what the rest of Michael J. Fox's kids are up to now.

RELATED: See Tom Selleck's Daughter, Who's a Model and Pro Athlete.

Sam Fox looks just like his dad, despite a bit of a height difference.

He may tower over him, but Michael J. Fox's son is still the spitting image of his famous father. The Teen Wolf star recently posted a photo of himself with his eldest child, Sam Fox, on his birthday on May 30.

"Sam from my POV, you're not getting older, you're just getting taller," he joked in the caption. Despite the height difference, it's plain to see the family resemblance between Michael and his 32-year-old son.

RELATED: 25 Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents.

Sam followed in his father's footsteps into the entertainment industry.

When he was younger, Sam dabbled in acting, briefly appearing on his father's show Spin City. More recently, he produced a short film starring his mother called Good Grief. Today, Sam works as a coordinator with the film company 72 Street Productions, but he's tried out some other industries too.

After graduating from Stanford University in 2012, Sam went to work for a start-up called Farmer's Web, which helped farmers connect with local restaurants and wholesalers. Sam discussed his work with the company in 2013, when he was chosen as Mr. Golden Globe, alongside Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca Eastwood. The Mr. and Mrs. Golden Globes monikers, which have been renamed Golden Globes Ambassador, are traditionally given to the daughter and son of Hollywood celebrities to introduce the awards show to the younger generation.

Michael J. Fox's middle children—twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler—have totally different careers.

Six years after Sam was born, Pollan gave birth to twins—Aquinnah Kathleen Fox and Schuyler Frances Fox, who are now 26 years old. But unlike their brother, they've mainly stayed away from the bright lights of Hollywood.

Aquinnah is a global brand and marketing consultant at Ogilvy in New York, but she's also interned with her father's Parkinson's foundation. While in college at Duke University, she also founded her own charity group, Pancakes for Parkinson's, to raise money for research into the degenerative disease.While she keeps her social media private, Aquinnah can be seen across her parents' Instagram accounts.

Her twin sister Schuyler is a content development and marketing associate with See Beneath, an organization that produces educational videos for children on the Autism spectrum.

On the twins' birthday this past February, Michael posted a special message to his daughters on Instagram.

"Happy birthday Quin and Sky! You started out perfect and got even better. I love you both so much, and I am lucky to be your dood xox," he wrote.

And for more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

And youngest Esmé is a freshman in college.

Michael and Pollan's youngest, Esmé Annabelle Fox (far left), was born in 2001. When she was 9, Esmé started a business to help her father fund Parkinson's research. "I decided to start a cookie business called Cookie Crazie. All of the proceeds went to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, my dad's Parkinson's foundation," Esmé said on the foundation's website. "Hands down, our best seller was this recipe that I invented," she added of her S'mores cookies.

Like her sisters, now 19-year-old Esmé maintains a relatively private life. She's an incoming freshman at Duke University, like her older sister Aquinnah.

RELATED: See Robin Williams' 3 Kids Now.

Michael J. Fox says his kids keep him young.

Michael J. Fox told Closer in 2019 that he's grateful for the close relationship he shares with his children. "I love my family and my work. I love the opportunity to do things. That's what happiness is," he said. "I really love being alive."

Most recently, he said, his kids inspired him to appear in a video for Lil Nas X's "Holiday," reprising his Back to the Future role of Marty McFly.

"My kids went crazy," Michael told James Corden in an episode of The Late Late Show in late 2020. "They're young adults. They went crazy. They're like, 'You have to do this. If you do nothing else this year, you do this,' and I did it."