See David Duchovny and Téa Leoni's Kids All Grown Up

The X-Files star David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, best known for the political drama Madam Secretary, may not be together anymore, but they were a hot TV couple back in the '90s and '00s. The actors were married for 18 years before divorcing in 2014, and they also have two kids together, who are now officially grown up. Madelaine West Duchovny (who goes by West) and Kyd Miller Duchovny are 22 and 18, respectively, and the former is already following her parents into the business. To see what the former couple's kids are up to and to hear more about their family, read on, and for an update on another star's offspring, See What Julia Roberts' 3 Kids Look Like as Teenagers.

West is an actor who's already played several film and TV roles.

West's first TV role was fittingly in an episode of the revival of her dad's big show The X-Files back in 2018. That same year, she was also in the TV movie Sick. In 2019, she appeared in The Report and played a witch named Whitley in a few episodes of the fourth season of the Syfy show, The Magicians.

"Smiling because tomorrow night is the season premiere of season 4 of @magicianssyfy," she captioned an Instagram post about the part. "I had such an amazing time working on the show and can't wait for you guys to meet this bada*** character this season :)"

In February 2020, West shared a Deadline report that she would be co-starring in the pilot of the '90s-set HBO Max show Vegas High. However, this February, the same outlet also reported that HBO Max would not be moving forward with this pilot, which seems to be officially dead. However, West also has parts in two upcoming films, A Mouthful of Air and Linoleum, both of which are expected to release later this year.

West has said that her dad has been behind her 100% as she embarks on her own acting career.

"Thank you for the constant inspiration, support, and love—for sharing with me your passion for baseball, literature, music and now acting," West wrote on Instagram in honor of her father's birthday in 2019.

For more famous kids who are all grown up, See Madonna and Guy Ritchie's Son Rocco at 20.

Kyd is a college student.

Kyd, who is studying at Pitzer College, has kept his Instagram account private and hasn't been involved in the entertainment industry like his sister. However, West frequently posts about her younger sibling. In honor of his 18th birthday last June, she shared a photo of them together along with a sweet message.

"Today, of all days, I'm reminded of how important love is and how much of it there is," West wrote. "I'm giving all of mine to you @the_kyd ! he is creative and compassionate and observant and caring and imaginative and hysterical. he inspires me every day to be a better human!!!!!!!"

For celebrity kids you may not have seen in a while, See What Michael Jackson's Three Kids Look Like All Grown Up.

David doesn't want his kids to chase success.

Speaking to The Guardian in February 2016, David explained how being in challenging industries has affected how he approaches parenting.

"That's what I worry about with my kids all the time. It's not so much [a question of] are they going to win, but are they going to come back after failing," he said. "You want them to remain vulnerable and real, so losing is going to hurt. Failing is going to hurt. But you really want to teach them somehow."

For more celebrity and entertainment news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He doesn't care whether they're proud of his work or not.

In the same interview, the actor reflected on how strange it can be to be a parent in Hollywood.

"You know, I get asked, 'Are your kids proud of you?', and I'm like, 'I don't understand that question,'" he told The Guardian. "I don't care. I'm proud of them. It's reversed. I'm watching them. I couldn't give a s*** if they watch me."

For a celebrity kid who's starting her own career, See Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith's Daughter Stella Now.

Family comes first for Leoni as well.

While Leoni has starred in films like Spanglish and The Family Man and led Madam Secretary for several years, she hasn't racked up as many credits as some of her peers. However, in a February 2015 interview with More, per ABC News, she explained that she very purposely put her children ahead of her career.

"People tell me I've never really made it," Leoni said. "They say, 'You don't have an Oscar.' There's not an accolade in Hollywood that could replace time with my kids. At this stage of my life, it's not about contentment…It's about finding something more. As I tell my daughter, 'Hear your voice first.'"

For an update on another former celeb couple and their family, check out See Sean Penn and Robin Wright's Kids All Grown Up.